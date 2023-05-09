76ers vs Celtics injury report: Lineup for Game 5 Eastern Conference Semi-finals (May 9, 2023)

76ers vs Celtics Game 5 tips off Tuesday night after a thrilling matchup on Sunday afternoon. Looking at the injury report, nothing has changed from the start of the series.

The Boston Celtics had a chance to go up 3-1 in the series, but were unable to capitalize in Game 4. Marcus Smart got an open look at the end of regulation, but was unable to get the shot to fall. James Harden made Boston pay for this by knocking down a game-winning three in the final seconds of overtime.

As far as the injury report goes, Joel Embiid remains questionable due to a right knee sprain. The reigning MVP continues to play through injury in hopes of leading his team on a deep postseason run. Embiid finished Game 4 with a stat line of 34 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists.

For the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown is still listed on the report, but is available. The All-Star forward will continue wearing a face mask as he deals with a facial fracture. Brown was Boston's second leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum in Game 4, finishing with 23 points, three rebounds, and five assits.

What are the projected starting lineups for 76ers vs Celtics

Since the injury report for Sixers vs Celtics has stayed the same, there shouldn't be much change in regards to lineups. Doc Rivers is expected to roll out his five-man unit of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, and Joel Embiid.

As for the Boston Celtics, their starting lineup will likely be Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford.

76ers vs Celtics has been one of the biggest rivaliers in NBA history, and it is on full display in this series. Neither side is giving an inch as they look to punch their ticket for the Eastern Conference finals.

