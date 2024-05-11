"BBL DRIZZY" - NBA fans hyped to see Metro Boomin watching Nuggets-Wolves courtside after instigating Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef

NBA fans wanted to see the highly anticipated showdown between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3. Minnesota has shocked the basketball world after demolishing the defending champs in Game 2 without Rudy Gobert to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Another loss by the Nuggets could mean the beginning of the end of their reign.

What basketball lovers likely didn't expect was “Metro Boomin” at courtside to catch the action as well. The record producer is a central figure in the highly entertaining and nasty feud between hip-hop superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Born Leland Tyler Wayne, his “Like That” collab with Future gave Lamar his first platform in 2024 to diss the Toronto Raptors’ global basketball ambassador.

Even non-NBA fans reacted to Wayne’s presence courtside:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“BBL DRIZZY!!!!!!!!!!”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan couldn’t hold back and called the record producer a name others have been calling him:

“Metro Groomin?”

Another fan wasn’t as excited to see him:

“I booed”

A Wolves fan thought “Young Metro” shouldn’t have been in the building:

“We lost because of Gunna and metro”

While “Metro Boomin” got a ton of applause when he was shown on the big screen, some fans weren't happy.

Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets is easily the worst the Minnesota Timberwolves have played in the entire NBA playoffs. They trailed 56-41 at halftime, and Denver's lead ballooned to 79-59 with 4:05 to go in the third quarter.

Some fans are highly superstitious and probably thought that “Young Metro” at Target Center may have something to do with Minnesota’s confounding display.

The Timberwolves PR might not show his face again on the big screen if the home team can’t find a way to get back.

NBA fans have been reacting to key figures of the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef attending playoff games

“Metro Boomin” isn’t the only key figure in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef that has been spotted inside arenas in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Rick Ross was a can't-miss presence in the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. He was seated at courtside in Game 3 when the Cs whipped the home team 104-84.

Ross was shown on the big screen a couple of times at the Kaseya Center and was usually greeted with applause. He calls Miami home and has plans to become a majority holder of the franchise. The fans’ reactions on social media, however, had something to do with the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud.

The LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have long been on vacation but arenas remain packed. Every team has a solid fan base and some games often see highly popular figures.

NBA fans will surely react to the presence of anybody involved in the hip-hop civil war and add excitement to the atmosphere in the playoffs.