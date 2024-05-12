Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Players Stats and Box Scores for May 11, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3

The Boston Celtics visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. The Celtics are looking to take back homecourt advantage after a disappointing 118-94 blowout loss in Game 2 that had the TD Garden shook.

Donovan Mitchell caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half, finishing with 29 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Evan Mobley added 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Caris LeVert came up huge off the bench with 21 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Celtics. Tatum scored just two points in the fourth quarter, which drew some criticism. Jaylen Brown had 19 points and four rebounds, while Derrick White was limited to just 10 points.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Players Stats and Box Scores for Game 3

Boston Celtics Players Stats and Box Score

Jayson Tatum answered his critics from Game 2 with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the Boston Celtics' 106-93 win in Game 3. The Celtics regained homecourt advantage and are now ahead 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Jaylen Brown also had a huge game for the Celtics, putting up 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists on 13-for-17 shooting. Jrue Holiday has his best scoring game of this year's playoffs with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Derrick White continued to struggle with his shot, finishing with 12 points.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- J. Tatum 33 13 6 1 1 5 2 42 11-25 2-8 9-9 8 A. Horford 2 7 2 0 0 0 3 39 1-7 0-6 0-0 12 J. Holiday 18 8 5 0 1 1 1 38 7-10 3-4 1-2 15 D. White 12 3 3 1 1 1 0 37 4-13 3-8 1-1 13 J. Brown 28 9 3 1 0 2 4 41 13-17 2-3 0-2 18 S. Hauser 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 2-3 2-3 0-0 10 O. Brissett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 L. Kornet 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 P. Pritchard 5 3 3 0 0 1 1 22 2-4 1-2 0-0 -4 S. Mykhailiuk 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 J. Springer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 J. Walsh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 X. Tillman DNP N. Queta DNP

Cleveland Cavaliers Players Stats and Box Score

Donovan Mitchell continued his hot shooting for the Cleveland Cavaliers with 33 pints, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Evan Mobley added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Darius Garland provided 15 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Caris LeVert scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench, but the Cavaliers needed more players to step up. Max Strus only had six points and Isaac Okoro scored just two points. The Cavs will need their role players to be at their best if they want to tie the series in Game 4.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- E. Mobley 17 8 1 1 0 3 1 37 7-11 0-1 3-3 -16 I. Okoro 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 16 1-7 0-4 0-0 -17 D. Garland 15 3 6 0 1 2 3 38 6-15 1-6 2-2 -17 D. Mitchell 33 6 3 2 0 0 2 43 12-22 7-12 2-3 -10 M. Strus 6 5 2 0 0 1 3 37 2-8 2-6 0-0 -14 D. Wade 5 3 3 0 1 0 2 16 2-6 1-4 0-0 12 M. Morris Sr. 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 -2 T. Thompson 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 C. LeVert 15 6 1 0 0 1 0 29 6-12 1-3 2-2 -1 S. Merrill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 6 G. Niang DNP D. Jones DNP J. Allen DNP

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Summary

The Boston Celtics came to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Game 3 with one thing in mind – get back homecourt advantage. The first quarter was close with the Celtics just up by two points heading into the second period. They turned a two-point lead into a nine-point lead at the end of the first half.

Boston came out firing in the third quarter and outscored the Cleveland Cavaliers 27-21. The Cavs tried to make a run in the final period, but the Celtics managed to hold on to get the 106-93 win. Game 4 of the series will be on Monday, still at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.