"BRING YA A*S!!": Minnesota governor captivates NBA fans by declaring "Wolves Back Day" with 10-point proclamation ahead of WCF clash vs. Mavs

Ahead of the Western Conference finals, Minnesota governor Tim Walz has created "Wolves Back Day." This announcement has fans amped up ahead of the series with the Dallas Mavericks.

In his official release, Walz opened up on how this is the first time the Timberwolves are in the conference finals in two decades. To honor this huge moment in the franchise's history, he wanted to remember the date in a special way.

"Wolves Back Day" was met with a warm reception by fans. Many responded with Anthony Edwards' viral remark to Charles Barkley.

"#BringYaAss Chuck," one fan said.

As for Dallas Mavericks fans, they did not take kindly to this grand gesture. Many are calling for Luka Doncic and company to spoil this big moment by winning Game 1 on the road.

"Rare L from you Governor. don't disrespect my Mavericks again or we will be boycotting the state of Minnesota," one fan said.

"Luka is about to print this off and rip it up on your home court," another fan said.

"WHEREAS: Luka Doncic," said one fan.

After taking down the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota is now just four wins away from reaching the finals for the first time in franchise history. Game 1 of this series will tip off Wednesday at 8:30 pm Eastern Time.

Minnesota Governor hides message in "Wolves Back Day" annoucement

Along with adding to the excitement of Game 1, the governor of Minnesota had a little extra fun with the "Wolves Back Day" announcement. Those who read it with a close eye found the secret message within.

The wording on the release looks awkwardly spread out, but it was done like this for a reason. When looking at the first letter of each line, it spells out "bring ya a**."

This catchphrase has become a rallying cry for Timberwolves fans following Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. While interviewing Anthony Edwards after the win, Charles Barkley said he hadn't been to Minnesota in 20 years. The All-Star guard quickly responded with this remark, sending fans into a frenzy.

The last time Barkley was in Minnesota was likely for the Western Conference finals. Now, he'll make his triumphant return as Edwards and company attempt to punch their ticket for the NBA Finals.

Minnesota was unable to finish the job when they last reached this stage in 2004. Led by a pair of young stars this time around, they'll be looking to have a different result.