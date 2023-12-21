"Brutal end to rivalry" - NBA fans roast Brian Dameris for missing Clippers vs Mavericks after calling James Harden a 'problem'

When James Harden was looking to part ways with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season, the former MVP infamously stated that he was his own system. The comment sparked widespread memes and jokes, as fans and analysts criticized Harden for forcing his way off another team. While he and the LA Clippers struggled early in the season, that has since changed.

Now, the team sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 17-10 record that has seen them rattle off nine straight wins. Much like Paul George stated earlier this year, the team simply needed time to hit their stride.

This week, the Clippers traveled to Dallas, where they took on Luka Doncic's Mavericks in a highly anticipated Western Conference clash. In addition to Harden posting a double-double, the Clippers won the game 120-111.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mavericks broadcaster Brian Dameris had famously criticized James Harden for his system comments, saying that he's the problem. Dameris was notably absent from the desk for the broadcast; however, fans were quick to crack jokes at his expense on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking at the turnaround for James Harden and the LA Clippers

After the LA Clippers shocked the NBA by acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster trade, the team went through a rough patch. Throughout the early portion of the season after the trade, the team sat outside of playoff contention.

Although the underwhelming performance drew plenty of attention, with fans and analysts criticizing the team, Paul George was unwavering in his belief. As he explained, the team simply had too many good pieces for things to not work.

Since then, James Harden and the Clippers have been able to turn things around, with James Harden hitting his stride and integrating into the Clippers' offense. While his scoring, assist, and rebound totals are down from last year, he has become more efficient.

Currently, Harden is averaging 47.4% from beyond the arc, his best since the 2011–12 season. In addition, his 42.9% from downtown marks a new career high for the former MVP.

With the Clippers surging in the Western Conference, they will look to extend their win streak to 10 on Thursday night when they compete against the Thunder. With the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder just ahead of them in the standings, the game will be a pivotal one for Ty Lue's team.

After weathering an early storm and rising from the ashes, the Clippers have shown that they're a resilient bunch. With a strong core and depth off the bench, could this be the year the team finally makes a true championship push in the playoffs?