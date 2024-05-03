Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 6 (May 3) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic is one of two first-round NBA playoff series still ongoing. These team will take the floor Friday night in a crucial Game 6.

Cleveland came out of the gates strong, winning the first two games in close matchups. However, Orlando came roaring back when the series moved to their home floor. Following a pair of blowout victories, the series was all evened up heading into Game 5.

The most recent matchup was similar to how the first two games went. Game 5 could have gone either way, but the Cavaliers seured a one-point win to go up 3-2 in the series.

Once again on their home floor for Game 6, the Magic will look to keep their season alive by forcing a Game 7. The winner of this series will advance to take on the Boston Celtics in round two.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Injury reports

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Game 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers have four names on their injury report heading into Game 6 against the Magic. Starting center Jarrett Allen is the most notable, as he's questionable due to a rib contusion. Dean Wade, Ty Jerome and Craig Porter Jr. have all been ruled out.

Orlando Magic injury report for Game 6

As for the Orlando Magic, they only have one name listed heading into Game 6. Veteran forward Garry Harris is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Starting lineups and depth charts

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The starting lineup the Cavaliers go with will depend on the status of Jarrett Allen. He missed last game, which led to Cleveland making some changes. In Game 5, they rolled out a lineup of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus and Evan Mobley. If Allen plays, he'll start over Okoro.

Here is a look at the Cavs' depth chart as they look to advance to round two:

PG Darius Garland Craig Porter Ty Jerome SG Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert Sam Merrill SF Max Strus Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Marcus Morris Sr. Georges Niang C Jarrett Allen Damian Jones Tristan Thompson Dean Wade

Orlando Magic startng lineup and depth chart

The Orlando Magic are expected to stick with the starting lineup they've used all series. That being the five-man unit of Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Here's a snapshat of the Magic's depth chart:

PG Jalen Suggs Markelle Fultz Anthony Black SG Gary Harris Cole Anthony Caleb Houstan SF Franz Wagner Joe Ingles Chuma Okeke PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac C Wendell Carter Jr. Moritz Wagner Goga Bitadze

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Where to watch Game 6

Like all postseason games, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Game 6 will air on nationally television. It will be broadcasted on ESPN, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.