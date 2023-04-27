Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors shone brightest when it was most required. With a 123-116 win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 5 on the road on Wednesday, the Warriors took a 3-2 series lead.

The Golden State Warriors came through on Wednesday night at the Golden One Center despite their poor road record all season. The Kings put up a valiant fight led by Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox. However, Golden State superstars took matters into their own hands to keep the defending champions alive.

WIth a series lead, the Dubs are primed to close things out in Game 6 at Chase Center. Needless to say, fans are beyond hyped with the team's away win. One said:

"Draymond Green legacy game"

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

@BleacherReport Warriors arriving home after winning a road game in the playoffs @BleacherReport Warriors arriving home after winning a road game in the playoffshttps://t.co/l9tI4OZKOQ

. @_ReedHarding @BleacherReport King have wet their pants. Went up 2-0 and put the sticks down. Experience matters @BleacherReport King have wet their pants. Went up 2-0 and put the sticks down. Experience matters

Since losing their first two games on the road, the Warriors have gone on a three-game winning streak. With all the momentum heading back, it's difficult to fathom the Dubs losing the series.

Steph Curry continues to be brilliant

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was crucial in leading the team's efforts in Game 5. With a few key buckets in the fourth quarter, Curry kept the Dubs' lead alive in tight situations.

Steph Curry notched a game-high 31 points to go with his eight assists on the night. Although he shot poorly from the 3-point line, Curry made some clutch buckets in the paint.

This outing was his fourth 30-point game in this series. It's also important to note that he has scored 30+ points in three consecutive games, all of which have resulted in wins for Golden State.

Steph Curry's brilliance has been well complemented by the Warriors' cast. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green continue to display their value in the overall scheme of things.

Thompson dropped 25 points in Game 5, while Green notched a 20+ point game for the first time since 2019. Although Jordan Poole wasn't as efficient in Game 5, he provided some timely offense.

The Dubs are in a great position to close things out at home. With all their pieces clicking at just the right time, Golden State looks like a force to be reckoned with once more.

