"Fell off after he stopped being called a villain" - NBA fans berate Dillon Brooks for missing practice shots in Greece 

Dillon Brooks has already begun training in the offseason. The forward will be suiting up for Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was recently seen putting in the work ahead of his second season with the Houston Rockets. He was in Greece earlier to watch the EuroLeague playoffs between Olympiacos and Barcelona.

His practice at a basketball facility in Greece went viral and fans were quick to berate the fiery star for missing some shots.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan slammed him for missing his shots, saying:

"Fell off after he stopped being the villain"

Expand Tweet

One fan included the LA Lakers while trolling the forward.

"Why I got a feeling he gon end up with the lakers somehow"

Another fan said:

"This is a professional basketball player of the National Basketball Association btw"

One fan couldn't believe what he saw:

"Real life sad"

One of the fans shared:

"His game definitely travels"

One user said:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Brooks ended his season with 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game in his maiden stint with Houston. While the team didn't make the playoffs this season, the unit under Ime Udoka played impressive basketball in the second half of the season as they notched up an 11-win streak to make a final dash for the postseason.

The side also finished with the league's tenth-best defense this season, much of it coming from Brooks' efforts on that end.

Dillon Brooks shares his appreciation for the Euroleague

Dillon Brooks had earlier expressed how he was in awe of the energy and the high-intensity games that go down in the Euroleague. Per Sports Illustrated, the F/G also shared his thoughts on the game:

"I love it—I just love the energy because I'm an energy guy. I love the energy. I love the crow; I feed off that. It's a slower pace. But You Know, it's a great brand of basketball. The basketball is great. Every possession counts. The harder team wins. Barcelona missed a lot of shots but then Olympiacos was just capitalizing on every single missed shot and every single turnover. I can’t wait to go watch Game 5 on TV. The series has been great."

The upcoming season will see Brooks suit up for the Rockets again. However, he will have a face-off against the NBA's finest when he locks horns with Team USA in the Paris Olympics.