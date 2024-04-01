Former junior India Basketball player Bobit Mathew found dead in his room

The basketball community mourns the loss of former junior India player, Bobit Mathew, who tragically passed away in his room in Kannur on Sunday, March 31. Bobit, a former captain of the Kerala basketball team, leaves behind a legacy that will forever be remembered on the court.

Hailing from Kannur's Chandanakampara, a renowned basketball hub in Kerala, Bobit's journey in the sport began at the Kozhikode SAI center, where he honed his skills and emerged as a promising talent.

Bobit Mathew: A remembrance of his basketball journey

He represented the Indian team at the 2000 Junior Asian Championship in Malaysia, showcasing his prowess on the international stage.

During his illustrious career, Bobit donned the Kerala jersey with pride for seven years, making significant contributions to the state team's success. His stellar performances helped Kerala clinch the runner-up position in the senior Nationals, earning him recognition as the state's best player in 2000.

Bobit's dedication and passion for the game were further acknowledged when he was awarded the prestigious PS Viswappan gold medal during the State senior championship in Thalassery.

Aside from his on-court accomplishments, Bobit was recognized for his towering stature and extraordinary skills, which affected teammates, opponents, and fans. His dedication to the game and exceptional sportsmanship inspired young basketball players in Kerala and elsewhere.

As the basketball community mourns Bobit's sudden death, those who have witnessed his ability firsthand recall cherished recollections of his playing days. Bobit's legacy is inscribed in the annals of Kerala basketball history, dating back to his days as a young player at the Kozhikode SAI center and his outstanding accomplishments in national and international championships.

Despite his premature death, Bobit's legacy will inspire and drive future basketball players for years to come. As the basketball community remembers a true icon of the game, we warmly recall Bobit Mathew's playing days as a monument to his long-lasting impact on the sport and the people he touched.

The funeral rites for Bobit Mathew will be held at the Cherupushpa Church, Chandanakampara, offering friends, family, and fans the opportunity to pay their last respects to a beloved athlete.