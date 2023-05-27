Heat vs Celtics injury report: Lineup for Game-6 Eastern Conference Finals (May 27th, 2023)

The stakes will be high when the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics square off in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Although, the injury reports of certain key players will have an impact on the team's performance. The Celtics hope to extend their winning streak while maintaining control of the game, as the Heat struggle with a limited roster.

Over the last two games, the Celtics' gameplay has undergone a notable shift. Although the series score only tells part of the story, the Celtics have rallied and demonstrated their resilience. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have struggled to maintain their earlier dominance.

Despite being instrumental in the Miami Heat's victory over the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, Jimmy Butler's and Bam Adebayo’s recent performances have been dull in Games 3, 4, and 5.

Celtics vs. Heat injury report

The injury report reveals that due to his ACL injury, power forward Danilo Gallinari won't be playing in this vital game for the Celtics. Conversely, the Heat won't have Gabe Vincent available because of a left ankle sprain, whereas Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are both recovering from injuries.

These player absences have resulted in both teams adapting their strategies and plays, which has put extra pressure on the rest of the team.

Projected starting lineups and injury reports for Celtics vs Heat, Game 6

Celtics starting lineup

With a combination of experience in scoring and defending skills along with their defensive prowess, the Boston Celtics' starting team has what it takes to perform on both sides of the court.

Projected starting lineup for the Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jason Tatum

PF: Al Horford

Robert Williams III

Heat Starting Lineup

Despite their injuries, the Heat have managed to field a competitive lineup. However, the absence of Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, and Victor Oladipo certainly weakens their depth and limits their options off the bench.

Projected starting lineup for the Miami Heat

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Max Strus

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Kevin Love

C: Bam Adebayo

As Game 6 approaches, the question remains: Will the momentum swing further in favor of the resilient Celtics, or can the depleted Heat close the door on a series they once had in their grasp? The result of this game will not only determine who will advance to the NBA Finals, but it will also put each team's roster's depth and resiliency to the test.

Given that injury reports are an unpleasant part of the game, it will be interesting to see how the remaining players perform in this key battle. With so much at stake, both the Heat and the Celtics will be motivated to give it their all in order to advance to the NBA Finals.

