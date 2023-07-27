"I want to bring Black Wall Street here": Jaylen Brown has massive plans for Boston after signing historic $304 million deal

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown faced heavy criticism following the news of his record-breaking five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension on Tuesday.

This came as many felt that Brown was undeserving of such a massive deal given that he isn’t even the best player on his own team. However, it appears that Brown plans to use some of the money from his latest extension for a good cause.

During his press conference at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Brown was asked what he plans to do with his newfound generational wealth.

The Celtics star said that he plans to create a Black Wall Street in Boston to help deal with the wealth disparity in the city. Brown added that this, in turn, could stimulate the city’s entire economy.

“I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street here in Boston,” Brown said.

“I want to attack the wealth disparity here. I think there’s analytics that supports that stimulating the wealth gap could actually be something that could be better for the entire economy,” Brown said.

Brown then spoke about how the wealth disparity between races in Boston marks one of the top five wealth disparities in the United States. The Celtics star said that the unsettling problem has been ignored for far too long.

“With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about a one-year investment in the community, but two, also, the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about is Top 5 in the U.S., (and) is something that we can all improve on. It’s unsettling,” Brown said.

As for how Jaylen Brown plans to carry out his plans, he said that outside of his platform, it will take a collective effort from people in power.

“I think through my platform, through influential partners, through selected leaders, government officials, a lot who are in this room, that we can come together and create new jobs, new resources, new businesses, new ideas that could highlight minorities but also stimulate the economy and the wealth gap at the same time,” he said.

Brown added that he hopes that once his plan is carried out, Boston will be able to set an example for the rest of the world.

“Boston could be a fully integrated self-sufficient hub. I think Boston could be the pilot, not just for wealth disparity here in the U.S., but also for around the world,” he added.

Before concluding his answer, the Celtics star then took one last opportunity to summarize his ambitious plans. He said:

“So, you asked me what I want to do. One, I want to attack that wealth gap here in Boston, create a project. Also, I want to help stimulate the overall economy and I want to bring Black Wall Street here to Boston.”

Draymond Green supports Jaylen Brown’s plan to start up a Black Wall Street in Boston

Jaylen Brown’s plans to create a Black Wall Street in the city of Boston may be ambitious. However, he already has the support of one fellow NBA star.

Following Brown’s press conference on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors veteran star forward Draymond Green shared a clip of Brown discussing his plans, on his Instagram story. Green then briefly noted how articulate Brown's plans were.

“Well said,” Green captioned his story.

