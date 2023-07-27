"You haven't seen me play my best": Jaylen Brown hypes up Celtics fans after signing record-breaking deal

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown recently signed the biggest contract in NBA history. With a record-breaking deal securing his place in the side for the next five years, Brown had a lot of promises to make to Celtics fans.

He recently signed a five-year, $304 million extension with Boston. After an offseason of worry regarding his next contract, many even considered the possibility of the guard being traded. While there were no initial offers on terms come July 1, Brown and the Celtics eventually came to an agreement.

While Boston have successfully secured their young star into their roster, it is important to emphasize the value of Brown's contract. At $304 million, Brown has set a record for the most expensive contract agreement in NBA history.

Needless to say, Jaylen Brown has been an essential element in Boston's success as of late. In light of his new contract extension, the superstar also had a lot of promises to make to get Celtics fans hyped for the future.

While speaking about what will motivate him to get better, the 26-year-old said:

"It's funny how motivation is losing in itself. Falling short gives all the motivation in the world to get back and be better. Me in my brain knowing that I can be better than I was last year, even though I was All-NBA second team or whatever the accolades was. I still think you haven't seen me play my best basketball or reach my peak yet."

With a base figure of $59 million in his first season itself, he is due to see a huge payday right off the bat. Although he hasn't been given a player option in his last season, he is certainly going to be content with the 15% trade kicker in place.

Can Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum deliver next season?

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at the helm, the Boston Celtics have been a consistent threat in the East. However, their performance last season was a far shot from their success in the 2021-22 campaign.

Under new head coach Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics saw a drastic change in management — one that definitely affected their overall performance in the playoffs. Although Tatum and Brown had tremendous individual seasons, Boston as a whole looked like a team struggling to find an identity.

This may change in the near future. With a season under their belt, the Celtics have more experience with each other as they also add new faces such as Kristaps Porzingis to the roster. However, the departure of Marcus Smart, a core presence in the team, may have a lasting impact on their overall mentality.

