Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update for 3x NBA All-Star (Dec. 29)

Bradley Beal could play on Friday night for the Phoenix Suns after his injury setback against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15. Beal had just returned a game before from the lingering back issue. The game against the Knicks was his second one back from injury. He has missed the next five games.

Beal has only appeared six times, averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 44.9%, including 42.9% from the 3. The Suns' blockbuster addition will hope that he can play for a brief stretch on his likely return tonight. He's questionable entering Friday's game.

His surprisingly early return is a welcome sight for the Suns, who have been in a slump, having won only four of their last 13 games. Phoenix is 15-15, tenth in the Western Conference.

What happened to Bradley Beal?

Beal sustained a sprained ankle against the Knicks on Dec. 15. He stepped on Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo's foot on a 3-point attempt.

Beal looked in immense pain. He couldn't carry on and had to exit the game. Initial reports said that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. He has returned earlier than expected, as he would've likely taken time to ramp up upon re-evaluation.

Bradley Beal stats vs Charlotte Hornets

Beal is familiar with the Hornets, having spent his career in the Eastern Conference before moving to the Suns this offseason.

He has played 37 games against the Hornets, averaging 20.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 42.7% shooting. Beal holds a 15-22 record against the Hornets but is yet to play them this season.

His last game against the Hornets was on Feb. 8 in a 118-104 win with the Washington Wizards, where Beal tallied 17 points, 10 assists and three blocks.

Suns return to winning ways ahead of Bradley Beal's comeback

Everything seems to be trending in the right direction for the Phoenix Suns amid Bradley Beal's potential return. The Suns bounced back from a three-game skid in their last game against the Houston Rockets, registering a 129-113 win.

Kevin Durant tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists on nine-of-16 shooting, while Devin Booker had 20 points, seven assists and two steals. Eric Gordon also came up big with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including seven 3s.

The Suns looked solid on both ends, as they shot 57.3% while limiting the Rockets to 41.7% shooting. Phoenix will hope that the likely return of Beal allows them to sustain this run.