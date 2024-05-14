Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Nuggets guard's Game 5 status (May 14)

Jamal Murray is questionable to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference semis. Murray has carried the same status for every game in this series, but he has played in all matchups, and that's likely the case on Monday.

Murray and the Nuggets have stormed back into this contest with comprehensive wins in Games 3 and 4 to tie the series 2-2. With Game 5 at home, Denver will hope to keep the momentum going by deploying its best lineup featuring Murray at the point.

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Murray is on the Nuggets' injury report, citing a right calf strain. He has dealt with the injury since Game 4 of the Nuggets' first-round series against the LA Lakers. Murray has been questionable for every matchup since then.

The ailment seemed to have held him back for the first two games against Minnesota. But he has looked in better condition after a three-day break between Games 2 and 3, which has reflected in his performances.

Jamal Murray Stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Jamal Murray has averaged 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in four games against the Timberwolves. He has shot 40.0%, including 35.0% from 3 and 100.0% from the free throw line. Murray's averages seem mediocre for his standards, as he got off to underwhelming starts in Games 1 and 2.

Murray tallied 17 points in Game 1, shooting 42.9% and followed with a measly eight-point outing in Game 2, going 3-for-18 from the field. His struggles were among the primary reasons behind the Nuggets' failure in capitalizing on their homecourt advantage.

However, Murray bounced back remarkably in Minnesota. He had 24 points on 52.4% shooting in Game 3's 117-90 bounce-back win and 19 points and eight assists in Denver's 115-107 Game 4 win. Murray shot at a decent clip, going 8-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3.

The Nuggets' chances of winning the series have drastically improved behind Murray's efforts. They have restored homecourt advantage and swung the momentum in their favor ahead of Game 5 at Ball Arena.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5, while Bally Sports North and Altitude will provide coverage in local areas. Subscribing to NBA League Pass will allow viewers from abroad to catch the contest live.