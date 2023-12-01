Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on 2x Finals MVP's status (Dec. 1)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns face a stern challenge as they take on the defending champions Denver Nuggets tonight. After featuring on the last two injury reports, Durant is off the list and will play tonight against Denver.

He played in the previous game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday despite being listed as questionable because of a right foot contusion. Unfortunately, the Suns lost that contest 112-105 on the road. Pheonix is now 11-7 on the year.

Durant stood out with a 30-point, six-assist game. His co-star Devin Booker injured his right ankle early, which hindered the All-Star guard's output. Booker could only produce eight points on 2-of-12 shooting as he labored with the injury.

The loss saw Phoenix's then league-best seven-game winning streak snapped. The Suns return home for their 2023 conference semis rematch with the Nuggets, giving a homecourt advantage. Kevin Durant's form and availability make the Suns a force to be reckoned with, so this should be an enticing contest.

Kevin Durant has been healthy for most of the season

The Phoenix Suns have been injury-plagued in the 2023-24 NBA season. The new-look roster starring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is yet to play an official game with all three on the court.

Booker missed eight of the team's 18 games. Beal has played just thrice. Booker dealt with ankle, foot and calf injuries, while Beal is nursing a back problem. He remains sidelined. Booker could be out again after sustaining an ankle sprain.

However, he is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, so this doesn't seem to be a significant injury. It seemed brutal as he grimaced in pain during Wednesday's contest against Toronto.

Surprisingly, the most injury-prone of them all, Kevin Durant, has missed only one of the team's 18 games. He has played at an elite level this season, averaging 31.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting on 52/49/90 splits.

Durant's health and conditioning have trended in the right direction. The Suns will hope he can sustain this throughout the season. They need Durant to be at his best come postseason time.

Kevin Durant has been available, but that could change as the season progresses. Once Beal returns and Booker is 100%, the Suns could look to rest KD often. The 35-year-old has often faced injury issues midseason since 2020-21, and the Suns will be wary of it.