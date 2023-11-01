Is LeBron James playing tonight vs LA Clippers? Latest injury update from LA Lakers (November 1)

LeBron James has been playing beyond his normal minutes restriction after Game 1 this season. The LA Lakers take on their rivals LA Clippers on Wednesday in a battle full of star power with a veteran-heavy presence.

LeBron James is not listed on the injury report, so barring any sudden setback or a last-minute rest decision, James will play against the Clippers. It will be a tough battle as the Clippers are 3-1 and the Lakers 2-2.

The Lakers have multiple players on their injury report. Rui Hachimura is doubtful and will likely miss the game with an eye contusion and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a right knee injury. Jarred Vanderbilt is still out as he deals with his heel injury and Cam Reddish is probable and could play with a sore right foot.

The Clippers have no one listed on their injury report as of now, but they could add players in later editions of the report on Wednesday.

This could be the Clippers' debut of James Harden and PJ Tucker, who were traded to LA earlier this week from Philadelphia in a blockbuster deal. If they do not play, the Clippers will lack depth as they sent Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum and KJ Martin to the 76ers in the deal.

In their last game against the Orlando Magic, the Clippers had five players play more than 29 minutes. It would be another short rotation if Harden and Tucker are not available for the LA battle.

LeBron James could be a decisive factor in LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers

LeBron James figures to be a big factor in this game. The living legend is playing huge minutes already early in the season and is second on the team in scoring with 22.0 points per game.

He could face a tough defensive test going up against Kawhi Leonard, although James has averaged 25.3 ppg in games against Leonard in their careers.

The Lakers will also need Austin Reaves to step up. The guard had a huge playoff run and an amazing summer with Team USA and was rewarded with a contract to match.

However, Reaves has struggled in the starting lineup so far and has averaged just 10.0 ppg. His playmaking has decreased as well with only 2.5 assists per game. Reaves needs to step up his shooting numbers to contribute, as he is 4-from-16 from the 3-point range this season.

The game should be back and forth. Anthony Davis should have the advantage down low against Ivica Zubac. The Lakers will need a big game from him to win this one as LeBron James cannot do it all on his own anymore.

The game tips off at 10 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN.