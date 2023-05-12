Is Steph Curry playing against the Lakers? Latest injury update on Warriors star ahead of matchup (12th May 2023)

Steph Curry is not listed on the injury report. He will play on Friday in Game 6 of the Golden State Warriors' series against the LA Lakers. Curry has not missed a playoff game this season.

Game 6 tips off at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead and will try to close out the series at home.

If the Lakers win, it would be their first trip to the conference finals since 2020. The Warriors are attempting to make the finals in back-to-back seasons after winning the title in 2022.

Curry has been on fire this postseason. He has averaged 30.3 points per game, fifth best in the NBA during this playoffs. He set the record for most points in a Game 7 ever with a 50-point epic performance to eliminate the Sacramento Kings in the first round. Curry also had 27 points and eight assists to keep the Warriors' season alive in Game 5 against the Lakers.

Game Preview

The Warriors have not won a game in LA during this series. They have been one of the worst teams on the road this season.

Golden State is 2-4 on the road this postseason. They were 11-30 on the road during the regular season, which was fourth worst in the league.

The Warriors may be without Andrew Wiggins. The star forward is listed as questionable.

Aside from Curry, the Warriors have been slightly inconsistent this postseason. They have gotten next to nothing from guard Jordan Poole. Klay Thompson is not at the All-Star level he used to be. They have also struggled at times with the size of the Lakers, and Curry has been forced into more of a playmaking role rather than scorer.

The key to the Warriors may be the offense of Draymond Green. Golden State is 4-0 in games when Green scores in double digits. Green often looks to pass first and does not take opportunities to find his own shot.

Green played differently in Game 5 and led the Warriors to an easy win as he was more aggressive on offense. The boisterous big man scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds with four assists. If Green is more of a factor on offense, the Warriors can force a Game 7.

The key for the Lakers will be Anthony Davis as usual. When Davis is aggressive and has a huge game on the glass and scoring, the Lakers are nearly unstoppable. Davis has recorded eight double-doubles in this playoffs so far. LA is 7-1 in those games.

