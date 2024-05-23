Is Xavier Tillman playing tonight against Pacers? Exploring the Celtics’ backup big man’s availability (May 23)

Xavier Tillman has been upgraded from out to questionable by the Boston Celtics for Game 2 on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. He announced before the series opener that he would not be playing after the death of his father Roosevelt. The Celtics nearly lost the game but forced overtime before eking out a 133-128 overtime victory.

Tillman has been an underrated signing for Brad Stevens before this year’s trade deadline. Although the Celtics had Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta, Stevens acquired him partly for his playoff experience.

Before arriving in Beantown, he had spent the past three years helping the Memphis Grizzlies in the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Celtics president of basketball operations raved about Tillman's hustle, defense and no-nonsense approach when he acquired him from Memphis.

What happened to Xavier Tillman?

Xavier Tillman has been battling knee issues for almost the entire 2023-24 campaign.

He's buried deep in the Boston Celtics’ roster but has been solid when called on by coach Joe Mazzulla. Boston has been monitoring Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford’s minutes this season. When one of them or both are out, he has been given minutes to show his stuff.

Tillman last missed a game for the Celtics in the regular season in March. He suffered a knee inflammation and was a late-game scratch on March 25 against the Atlanta Hawks. Three nights later, he was given clearance to play in a rematch with their opponents.

Expand Tweet

Xavier Tillman has been largely healthy the rest of the way but hasn’t seen action due to the Celtics’ solid frontcourt depth.

He played Game 1 against the Miami Heat and appeared in Games 1 and 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If available, he will be ready to help the Cs in any way possible on Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers.

When will Xavier Tillman return?

The Boston Celtics have not provided a definite timeline for Tillman's return. Brad Stevens has given him all the time he needs to mourn for the death of his father. The team will unquestionably welcome him back into the fold whenever he's ready.

Tillman might have some role to play for the Celtics against the Pacers

After Al Horford, the Boston Celtics will lean on Luke Kornet. Neemias Queta is next in line if Kornet can’t get himself going and Horford needs to sit out.

However, outside of Horford, Xavier Tillman has the most experience in the playoffs. He's also capable of playing the 4 or the 5, when needed, which will give Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla some options.

Tillman isn’t expected to play when Boston’s frontline is in full force, but when things go haywire, Mazzulla might have some role for him to play.