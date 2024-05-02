"Join him": NBA fans tease LeBron James for ecstatic reaction to Kyrie Irving's ridiculous bucket

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were sent on vacation by the Denver Nuggets in agonizing fashion on Tuesday. After the heartbreaking loss to the defending champs, “King James” told reporters that basketball will take a backseat to his family. That may be true, but he is still apparently watching playoff basketball.

With the Lakers out, hoop fans in LA might have to settle with the Clippers hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of their series. Kawhi Leonard was ruled out due to knee inflammation but it remains a star-studded confrontation.

One of the stars on Wednesday was LeBron James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving, now Luka Doncic’s sidekick in Dallas. In the third quarter of the said game, “Uncle Drew” reminded fans how special he is on the court. Irving, at full speed and following a steal, raced to the Mavs’ end of the court to convert a circus shot.

James quickly reacted on Twitter, formerly X, calling the shot “insane.” Fans promptly jumped in to toss in their thoughts:

“Join him”

One fan pointed out what could have been for James and Irving:

“He could've been your teammate in February 2023 but Lakers didn't wanna trade Reaves and picks, now you're stuck with Dlo and the boys, King”

@jazzlynn626 is already doing some subtle recruitment:

“You’re such a Mav goat”

Another fan had to ruin it for Mavericks supporters:

“Hey LeBron what do u think of this guy right [Curry] here”

LeBron James has a player option next season with the LA Lakers. If he decides to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent, he will have no shortage of suitors. Forming a three-headed monster with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will be stunning.

Will LeBron James consider joining Kyrie Irving in Dallas?

LeBron James told reporters after the Lakers were booted out of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks that it will be family first for him. He then emphasized his commitment to play for USA Basketball in the 2024 Olympics. “King James” added that he would eventually sit down with his agent Rich Paul and decide.

James did say that whatever decision he arrives at will be what is best for his career.. He has built a business empire in Hollywood and will not likely uproot his family play elsewhere. But, he has repeatedly said that he is all about winning championships, a goal that might be doable in Dallas.

A team headed by Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving might be good enough for to allow James to lift his fifth Larry O’Brien Trophy.