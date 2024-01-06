Kevin Durant injury update today: Frank Vogel gives positive news despite star missing 3rd straight game (Jan. 5)

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel provided a positive injury update for Kevin Durant today (Friday) ahead of the game against the Miami Heat. Vogel revealed Durant will be out against the Heat but said his hamstring injury isn't serious. The veteran coach revealed Durant's hamstring has no strains.

The former MVP was even listed as questionable, which, according to the league's injury report understanding, is a 50-50 chance for a player to play. It means Durant could return soon. That's a solid sign for the 18-16 Suns, who are just starting to get healthy.

Before Durant's injury, they missed Bradley Beal and Devin Booker due to various ailments for brief stretches. The top-heavy Suns' results have been hindered due to their injury proneness. However, that could be behind them soon once Durant is back and available to play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Durant injury status: What happened to Suns superstar?

Kevin Durant injured his hamstring in the Phoenix Suns' 112-107 win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31. Durant played the entire game but missed the contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 1. Durant missed a second consecutive game on Jan. 3 against the LA Clippers.

While the Suns took care of business against the Trail Blazers with a 109-88 win, they couldn't replicate that against the star-studded Clippers. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal led Phoenix to lose 131-122 against the team from Hollywood.

Kevin Durant's injury status now is day-to-day, as per Suns' coach Frank Vogel, who revealed the update ahead of the team's home game against the Miami Heat. It will be the third straight game missed by Durant due to his hamstring injury.

Expand Tweet

How many games has Kevin Durant missed due to injuries this season? Closer look at Suns record

Kevin Durant injured his hamstring in the Phoenix Suns' 112-107 win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31. Durant played the entire game but missed the contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 1. Durant missed a second consecutive game on Jan. 3 against the LA Clippers.

While the Suns took care of business against the Trail Blazers with a 109-88 win, they couldn't replicate that against the star-studded Clippers. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal led Phoenix to lose 131-122 against the team from Hollywood.

Kevin Durant's injury status now is day-to-day, as per Suns' coach Frank Vogel, who revealed the update ahead of the team's home game against the Miami Heat. The Suns are surprisingly 4-2 in Durant's absence. It's worth noting that they played against teams below .500 thrice in Durant's absence.

That makes their winning record more impressive, considering KD's production and impact. In 28 games, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 53/48/87 splits.