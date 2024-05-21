Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow's pearl-encrusted cowgirl Cannes look draws comparison to Kobe Bryant's iconic 81 points

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma can always be seen gushing over his model girlfriend, Winnie Harlow. Both have been vocally supportive of each other throughout their four-year-long relationship.

On Tuesday, the Canadian supermodel caught the eye in a striking cowboy-inspired ensemble as she attended the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in the south of France.

Winnie Harlow opted for a monochromatic all-white ensemble that included a tweed jacket and matching pants, both incorporating striking mesh panels that flowed into lines of oversized pearls along the hemlines. The look was further elevated by an oversized fedora hat. This subtle nod to the current cowboy trend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In her latest Instagram post, the catwalk model shared glimpses of the stunning textured dress she wore during the first screening of The Apprentice.

Harlow also added the caption, “Cannes you fly me to the South of France?”

Reacting to his girlfriend’s dazzling look, Kyle Kuzma couldn’t hold himself back from expressing his amazement in the comments section.

“2006 Kobe,” Kuzma commented.

Kyle Kuzma's comment on Harlow's post

It was a not-so-subtle reference to Kobe Bryant's 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, equating her look at Cannes to Bryant's iconic performance in 2006.

Winnie Harlow graces sneak peeks Into Sports Illustrated shoot

The 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue took newsstands by storm recently as the magazine has roped a star-studded lineup of models and legends for its 60th anniversary.

Among them is Winnie Harlow, a familiar face returning to the magazine for this milestone edition. Harlow, who made her debut in the 2019 issue, rejoins the SI Swimsuit family as part of their exclusive "Legends" group of 27 women, representing diverse backgrounds and ages.

Winnie Harlow celebrated a "full circle moment" with a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram which perfectly captured the spirit of the glamorous event.

"From Rookie to Legend 🤍 thank you @si_swimsuit @mj_day @yutsai88 for such an amazing shoot with incredibly legendary women," she captioned the post.

She went on to share a personal story:

"This shoot was such a full circle moment having @cayskin my Sunscreen & Skincare line made for all skin tones types and conditions. Back in 2018 I shot as a rookie for Sports Illustrated and got the worst sunburn of my life because no SPF looked good on my skin tone."

Winnie ended the post with a powerful message about inclusivity.

"The beauty industry can always be better when it comes to inclusivity and sometimes you gotta make a space at the table to do so!!! PERIOD."

The 29-year-old supermodel is the founder of Cay Skin, a sun protection-focused skincare brand and a vitiligo community spokesperson.