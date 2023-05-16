Lakers vs Nuggets injury report: Lineup for Game-1 Western Conference Finals (May 16, 2023)

Lakers vs Nuggets kicks off Tuesday night to begin the Western Conference finals. These teams battled it out in the bubble three years ago, with LA eventually advancing and winning the championship.

Looking at the injury report for Lakers vs Nuggets, there are key names listed on both sides. For Denver, Jamal Murray is questionable due to a non-covid illness. As for the Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable for Game 1 with right foot injuries. Backup center Mo Bamba is out with left ankle soreness.

Being without Jamal Murray would be a huge blow for the Denver Nuggets to start this series. Outside of Nikola Jokic, he has been the best player for the West's No. 1 seed. Through 11 games, he is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

LeBron James has battled this foot injury all playoffs, but it has not affected his play much. So far this postseason, he is averaging 23.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Anthony Davis has also performed well, posting averages of 21.2 points and 3.3 blocks.

What are the projected lineups for Lakers vs Nuggets

Leading up to Game 1 of Lakers vs Nuggets, both sides will likely stick by the lineups that got them this far. LA has played small in previous rounds, but that won't work against a team like Denver. That being said, Darvin Hame is sure to go with a starting lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Anthony Davis.

While Jamal Murray is questionable, it seems unlikely he'll sit out Game 1. He understands how important this game is and how close the team is to reaching the NBA Finals. The Nuggets' lineup will likely consist of Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.

With a spot in the finals on the line, this series surely won't disappoint. Denver will be looking for revenge for 2020, while LeBron James is eyeing an opportunity to add a fifth ring to his collection.

