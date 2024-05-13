"LeBron James whisperer" pulls break on LeBron James' Bronny & Lakers plot: "Going to opt out of his contract"

Over the past few years, LeBron James has made it clear that it's a goal of his to play with his sons in the NBA. As Bronny James gets ready to enter the 2024 draft, the superstar forward's camp is setting the record straight on his future.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," insider Brian Windhorst touched on LeBron as Bronny gets ready to enter the draft. He said his agent Rich Paul is making it clear that drafting his son does not mean LeBron will come running in free agency.

"Rich Paul, who is the agent for LeBron and Bronny James has made an effort to part the concept that drafting Bronny James means you're getting LeBron," Windhorst said.

"I do believe that LeBron is gonna opt out of his contract next month, and I do believe he's got several reasons why he wants to do that. And leading optionality for playing with Bronny is on the list."

Over the years, Windhorst has built a reputation of being the "LeBron James whisperer." This is due to their previous connections, mainly how they attended the same high school, and the relationship they built during his time with the Miami Heat.

In regards to his contract, LeBron James can return to the LA Lakers next season on his $51.4 million option or become a free agent this summer. If he declines this option, he could still work out a new deal to remain in LA moving forward.

Brian Windhorst speaks on LA Lakers potentially drafting LeBron James' son Bronny James

Early Monday morning, reports emerged that Bronny James is expected to remain in the 2024 NBA draft. Originally, he declared while also entering the transfer portal. This gave him options if Bronny did decide he wanted to go back to college for another year.

During his "Get Up" appearance, Brian Windhorst also touched on the idea of the LA Lakers drafting LeBron James' son.

"I think if the Lakers have an opportunity to draft Bronny James, they will do so," Windhorst continued. "Whether that's with the 55th pick or if they make another deal around the draft where they pick up another pick."

Bronny was once considered a potential first-round pick, but his stock has gone down over the past year. In 25 games for USC this season, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Recent mock drafts don't have Bronny being selected in either round. If it plays out this way, it could open the door for the Lakers or any team to sign the guard prospect as an undrafted free agent.