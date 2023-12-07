"Luka Doncic with dad strength is unstoppable": NBA world reacts to Mavs star's record halftime triple-double vs Jazz

Luka Doncic just made history in the first half against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Slovenian just dropped 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 20 minutes. No one has ever completed a 25-point first-half triple-double until “Luka Legend” did it tonight. Doncic’s mind-blowing performance pushed the Dallas Mavericks to a 76-51 lead before the halftime break.

Dallas had several key players on their injury report tonight. Grant Williams, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. were all ruled questionable. Irving and Hardaway were eventually cleared to play. Doncic’s mindset must have been set to just keep attacking even if the Mavericks play undermanned. The result was a staggering triple-double performance that many are still processing.

Fans on Twitter quickly reacted to his accomplishment:

“Luka with dad strength is unstoppable”

It wasn’t just the numbers that were staggering. Doncic played with seeming ease and comfort. He never looked hurried once and played at his pace. The four-time All-Star had the ball and the Utah Jazz defense at his will.

Luka Doncic’s triple-double in 20 minutes isn’t the fastest on record though. In February 2018, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic carved the stat sheet with a triple-double in just 14 minutes. “The Joker” ended that game with 30 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Luka Legend” could have more magic in his sleeve before the game against the Utah Jazz is over

Luka Doncic isn’t taking his foot off the gas

After a spectacular first quarter, Luka Doncic hasn’t slackened. Doncic continues to hunt for mismatches and is even more daring with his shots and passes. He now has 38 points on 13-20 shooting, including 6-10 from behind the arc with still 6:08 in the third quarter. The only one who can stop him right now is Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.

The Mavericks are up 90-56 and Kidd might decide to take out his superstar point guard. The Utah Jazz also don’t have injured stars Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson so the lead might be safe without Doncic sprinkling his magic.

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks were also in good form until Luka Doncic suffered injuries. They don’t want something like that to happen, particularly with the way they are blowing away their opponents. Kidd might give him until the end of the third quarter to create more history.