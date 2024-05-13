Luka Doncic Injury Update: Latest on Mavericks star's status vs Thunder for Game 4 (May 13) 

The Dallas Mavericks continue to deal with Luka Doncic's injury woes amid the conference semis battle with the OKC Thunder. With a chance to go up 3-1 in Monday's home Game 4 contest, Doncic remains iffy to play for the Mavs with multiple injuries.

Luka Doncic injury update: Star's status for Game 4 vs. OKC Thunder revealed

Doncic is questionable to play in Monday's Game 4. He's on the Mavericks' injury report for the second consecutive game with a right knee sprain and left knee soreness. Doncic suited up in Game 3, though, and is expected to play in Game 4, too. He has played through injuries. so it's unlikely that the Mavericks sit him out for the pivotal Game 4 contest at home.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic suffered a right knee injury in Game 3 of the Mavericks' first-round series against the Clippers after bumping into Russell Westbrook. That has hindered his performances since then, but Doncic is yet to miss a game due to the injury.

Meanwhile, Doncic suffered a left ankle soreness injury in Game 2 of the conference semis against the Thunder. Cason Wallace had accidentally tripped Doncic in the fourth quarter of the Mavericks' 119-110 win, leading to the injury.

Luka Doncic Stats vs. OKC Thunder in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic has played through the first four games against the Thunder with injuries but averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists, shooting 42.1%, including 35.0%. The numbers are below par, per Doncic's standards, especially in the playoffs.

However, he has managed that while dealing with the Thunder's physical defensive schemes, so in hindsight, it's a remarkable effort from the Slovenian, even if the numbers don't suggest so.

Doncic admitted "battling" through the injuries after Monday's Game 3 but is doing all he can to win and help his team take a commanding lead in the series. He grabbed 15 rebounds for the Mavericks in the win, adding 22 points and putting up another balanced performance in the playoffs.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4 contest. Meanwhile, Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Southwest will provide local coverage and NBA League Pass will be an online streaming option for fans outside the US. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center, Dallas' homecourt.