"Made a shot that actually gave us a win!": Steph Curry's self-mockery after Sun-sinking three points

Steph Curry sank the go-ahead triple with .07 seconds left against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday to give the Golden State Warriors a 113-112 win. The two-time MVP shook off Kevin Durant before receiving a perfectly-timed inbounds pass from rookie Brandin Podziemski. Suns guard Bradley Beal tried to gamble with a steal that allowed “Chef Curry” an unimpeded view of the rim.

With no one in front of him, the Warriors’ franchise cornerstone hit the biggest basket of the game. The Suns still had a chance to win but Durant couldn’t even get a shot off as Draymond Green was all over him. The win was the fourth straight and sixth in seven games for the Bay Area team.

Steph Curry had this to say to the camera as he walked into the locker room following the thrilling win:

“About time that I actually hit a shot that got us the win. We got a couple that didn’t go our way so we needed this one to keep our momentum going. Big win. Let’s get another win.”

The Golden State Warriors’ last two losses have come in overtime. They bowed down 145-144 in two extra periods to the LA Lakers on Jan. 27. The Dubs also couldn’t overcome the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 3, losing 141-134 in overtime. In both cases, Curry hit some big shots but just couldn’t drag his team to the victory.

Steph Curry showed his self-deprecating rumor in the win against the Phoenix Suns. He was also slyly taking a shot at his critics who have always accused him of coming up short in the big moments.

Steph Curry has been elite in the clutch this season

While there is so much noise about Steph Curry’s inability to hit crucial shots, the stats prove otherwise. Leading into the game against the Suns, the four-time champ leads the league in clutch points, per NBA.com.

Curry has 156 points, which is significantly higher than the rest of his pursuers. DeMar DeRozan is second with 106 while Trae Young has tallied 104 points, respectively.

Golden State’s superstar is also one of the league leaders in fourth-quarter points. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the field with 405 points while Young comes in second with 376. Curry sits at third having 343 before the Suns games.

The win over Phoenix improved the Dubs’ record to 25-25 to take 10th place in the Western Conference. If the playoffs were to start today, they would be the final team to make the play-in tournament.

More importantly, the Warriors are now 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the sixth place which will guarantee an automatic playoff spot. If Steph Curry continues to hit big shots in crucial situations, Golden State may yet achieve that.

