  "Mama James always holds it down" - LeBron James lauds mother Gloria's extensive work with "I Promise School"

"Mama James always holds it down" - LeBron James lauds mother Gloria's extensive work with "I Promise School"

By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 09, 2024 15:03 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James lauds mother Gloria's extensive work with "I Promise School"

Back in 2018, LeBron James opened the "I Promise School" in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The 20-time All-Star recently took to social media to thank someone very close to him for their work at the school.

Among those on the staff at the school is LeBron's own mother, Gloria. She helps teach third grade with a group of other teachers.

Recently, Gloria sat down with local news to talk about what she does at the I Promise School. LeBron James posted a clip of the interview on social media, praising his mother for her hard work.

"Mama James always holds it down!!!" James wrote on X/Twitter.

LeBron launched this school to help at risk-children in the area he grew up in. He got inspired to do this project after seeing numbers on the dropout rate of high school students in Akron.

