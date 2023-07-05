Matisse Thybulle was one of the few names left on the free agent market, but he could be off the board soon. Chris Haynes recently reported that the Dallas Mavericks have put in an offer sheet for the All-Defense forward.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. https://t.co/Zbhl2Za55o

Since he is a restricted free agent, Matisse Thybulle is unable to sign a deal outright. Instead, the Mavericks first have to put in an offer sheet. With one on the table now, the Portland Trail Blazers have the chance to either match the offer who let him sign with Dallas. As of now the details of the possible contract have not been released yet.

Thybulle, 26, has primarily been known for his defensive prowess. That being said, his offensive game started to take a step forward after he got a chage of scenery.

After three years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Thybulle saw himself moved at this year's trade deadline. The Portland Trail Blazers acquired him in exchange for Jalen McDaniels.

Following the trade to Portland, Thybulle put up his best numbers on offense. In 22 games, he averaged 7.4 points (would be career-high). He also shot a career best 38.8% from beyond the arc on almost four attempts per game.

Is Matisse Thybulle a good fit for the Dallas Mavericks?

Right now, it is unclear if the Portland Trail Blazers will match the offer sheet for Matisse Thybulle. Following the trade request of Damian Lillard, the franchise might be gearing up for a youth movement. At 26-years-old, he is a little ahead of the timeline of core pieces Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

For the Dallas Mavericks, Thybulle is an ideal fit. His elite-level defense is exactly what they need next to their guard duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Moving forward, defense needs to be a clear point of emphasis for the Mavericks. With a pair of offensive-minded stars, they need a supporting cast of defenders around them. What better fit than a forward that's made an All-Defense team in two of his four seasons in the league.

If Thybulle is able to continue growing on the offensive end, he could be a huge pick up for Dallas. The duo of Doncic and Irving is going to draw a lot of attention when they have the ball. This will create opportunities for others to get open looks.

Offense has always been a struggle for Thybulle, but joining Dallas might be the best situation he's been in since entering the NBA.

