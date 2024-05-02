Apex Jones criticizes LeBron James, praises Kyrie Irving over leadership styles: "More mature, measured, team-oriented, and self-aware"

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were a part of the historic 2016 NBA championship that saw the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors 73-9. Cleveland was down 0-3 but made a comeback. Eight years later, both find themselves on different paths, with fans comparing them in the 2024 NBA season.

James' Los Angeles Lakers were just eliminated in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs against the defending champions Denver Nuggets in five games. Meanwhile, Irving's Mavericks are one game away from reaching Round 2 of the West playoffs, leading 3-2 over the star-studded LA Clippers.

As the four-time NBA champion ended the season, his post-game press conference became a debate on how he threw his teammates and coach under the bus. Meanwhile, the media has been trying to bait Irving to say something. But he has chosen the right positive words while the Mavs continue to tug-of-war with the Clippers.

A post by Apex Jones, a fan, on X comparing James to Irving has captured the attention of many fans.

"Look at how much more mature, measured, team-oriented, and self-aware that Kyrie is than Lebron. Shows real leadership," Jones said to start his lengthy post followed by a video of BlacktopBuckets.

Fans chime in on the LeBron James and Kyrie Irving comparisons

While the post by Apex Jones has been getting impressions on social media, some reactions are quite interesting.

"The longer he plays, the more stock footage of blatant traveling, carrying, flopping, whining, taking plays off and then a laundry list of excuses. His own behavior on the court and in press conferences is responsible for diminishing his claim as GOAT," Michael Shelley tweeted.

Another post contradicts what Jones said and stresses that Irving was the one who learned from James to become a leader in the league.

"This video was inaccurate for many reasons but nonetheless…LeBron taught Kyrie how to be a leader. So that point is null and void," Soul on Ice tweeted.

One fan feels this is a case-to-case scenario in which James and Irving are in different situations.

"Bruh Lebron is frustrated with his team and himself for blowing a huge lead and the refs were horrible all night overturning the DLO foul where he got hit across the face was the most egregious abuse of replay I've ever seen. You're cherry-picking a pivotal game vs Kyrie who won," Jake DeMichele tweeted.

"Lebron James had four finals mvps and Kyrie has zero never compare the two again," Raymond Sims tweeted.

A user by the name of MINDMATTERS! defended James' greatness as a player.

"Lots of people deny lebron’s greatness because honest. And your cut video means nothing," MINDMATTERS! tweeted.

CZ_King1 got into the conversation asking if Apex Jones got to research how Irving parted ways with the Boston Celtics.

"Has this guy seen kyrie in Boston lol," CZ tweeted.

The post by Jones had many criticizing James. But some did give good points on how Irving has become a leader and a strong factor in the Mavs' success.