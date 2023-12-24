NBA HoopGrids answers for Dec. 24: Which Jazz and Hornets players finished with 200+ personal fouls in a season?

The NBA HoopGrids continue to be a favorite among basketball fans despite the ongoing season. With action heating up on the court, grid followers are just as thrilled to answer puzzles. Before and after live games, solving trivia has remained a big part of the day for basketball lovers.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable.

Here's today’s grid:

Clues for Grids 1 and 2 of the NBA HoopGrids:

Cell 1 is a player who played for five seasons for one team and also played for the Utah Jazz.

Paul Millsap and Tom Gugliotta are two of the answers to Cell 1 of the NBA HoopGrids. Millsap spent seven seasons (2006-07 to 2012-13). Gugliotta was in Phoenix from 1998-99 to 2003-04 before he was traded to Utah in 2004.

Cell 2 is for a player with less than 1,000 career minutes and also suited up for the Jazz.

Jared Butler and JJ O’Brien fit well in this cell. Butler played for three teams in three seasons, including the Jazz. He played a total of 548 minutes. O’Brien played one season in the NBA with the Jazz. He was on the floor for just six minutes.

Answers to the rest of the Dec. 24 NBA HoopGrids:

Cell 3 is for a player with 200+ personal fouls in a season and also played for the Utah Jazz.

John Collins and Boris Diaw are answers to this cell. Collins had two seasons with more than 200 personal fouls, and he’s currently playing for the Utah Jazz. Diaw had three such seasons and suited up for the Jazz (2016-17) before retiring.

Cell 4 is for a player who suited up for the Charlotte Hornets and also played five seasons for one team.

Anthony Mason and Cody Zeller are great fits for Cell 4 of the NBA HoopGrids. Mason played for the New York Knicks from 1991-92 to 1995-96. He also saw action for the Hornets from 1996-1997 to 1997-98 and 1999-2000. Zeller suited up for the Hornets from 2013-14 to 2020-21.

Cell 5 is a player with less than 1,000 career minutes and also played for the Hornets.

Marcus Paige and Brandon Miller are two of the answers here. Paige played in the NBA for just one season with the Hornets, seeing action for 28 minutes in five games. Miller is the No. 2 pick of this year’s draft and has played 774 minutes so far for the team.

Cell 6 of the NBA HoopGrids is a player who had 200+ personal fouls in a season and also played for the Hornets.

Roy Hibbert and Gerald Wallace fit in well in this cell. Hibbert finished seven out of nine seasons in the NBA with at least 200 personal fouls and suited up for the Hornets for a season. Wallace had two seasons with 200+ personal fouls and played for Charlotte for seven seasons.

Cell 7 is a player who played for five seasons for one team and also suited up for the Sacramento Kings

Omri Casspi and Tyreke Evans are two of the answers here. Casspi played five seasons for the Kings. Like Casspi, Evans had the same number of seasons with Sacramento.

Cell 8 is a player with less than 1000 career minutes and also played for the Kings.

Derek Grimm and Jahmi’us Ramsey are answers to this cell of the NBA HoopGrids. Grimm played one season in the NBA with the Kings. He was on the floor for 34 minutes in nine games. Ramsey had two seasons with Sacramento and played a total of 228 minutes.

Cell 9 is a player with 200+ personal fouls in a season and also played for the Sacramento Kings.

Here’s the completed Dec. 24 NBA HoopGrids:

The filled out Dec. 24 NBA HoopGrids