NBA Rumors: Warriors likely to trade Jonathan Kuminga for draft pick

According to Jonathan Givony from Draft Express, the Warriors are looking to trade Jonathan Kuminga to potentially get a good draft pick.

With the upside of the players available in the 2023 draft from Victor Wembanyama to Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, it makes sense why teams around the league are looking to get involved.

In the 2022-23 season, the Warriors underperformed coming off a championship season. Factors such as injuries, Andrew Wiggins missing a huge number of games, and an unreliable depth, showcased the Warriors being a shell of themselves.

Jonathan Kuminga's 2022-23 season with the Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga was a player coming off the bench for Golden State, who didn't see much playing time on the court.

Kuminga finished the regular season averaging 9.9 points per game (52.5% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range). In the postseason, he played over 10 games and averaged 3.4 ppg (54.2% shooting, including 42.9% from 3-point range).

The upside is there for Kuminga, however, the Warriors are giving off some notion that he could thrive fully with a different team.

