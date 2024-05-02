"Once the Celtics send Bam Adebayo to Cancun" - Boston fans are livid at Heat star's rough shove on Al Horford 

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is public enemy No. 1 in Boston at the moment for what transpired in Game 4. The TD Garden crowd booed Adebayo before the game even started. He responded with a hard shove on Al Horford, who had some words for Adebayo postgame.

In the very first play of Game 5, Adebayo sent a message to the Celtics through Horford. The veteran Celtics big man set a screen for Jayson Tatum, who was being guarded by Adebayo.

However, the Heat big man was not having any of it as he shoved Horford hard to the ground, but officials didn't call a foul. Celtics commentator and former NBA player Brian Scalabrine was baffled by the play and non-call from referees.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a video of the play:

Expand Tweet

Boston Celtics fans were not happy with Bam Adebayo, especially when he almost caused a major injury to Jayson Tatum in Game 4. C's fans labeled Adebayo as one of the dirtiest players in the league:

Expand Tweet

"Bam Adebayo playing dirty as usual. Making a name for himself in this series. And not a good one," another fan commented.

"Is Bam Adebayo genuinely the dirtiest player in the league?" a fan asked.

Other fans cannot believe the referees swallowed their whistles and did not call a foul on Adebayo. It was the very first play of the game and it set the tone for the entire night.

"Considering the exact same thing was called a foul on Tatum last game… I'd imagine that it's still a foul," a fan wrote.

"A ridiculously blatant offensive foul," another fan remarked.

"That was an absurdly reckless, irresponsible no-call," one fan commented.

What happened between Bam Adebayo and the Boston Celtics in Game 4?

There was an incident involving Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum in Game 4. Adebayo was called for a Flagrant Foul 1 after contesting Tatum's shot after the whistle. He occupied the Celtics star's landing spot and it led to a tweaked ankle, which could have been more serious.

In a post-game interview, Adebayo had no explanation for his actions and just wanted to move on from the incident:

"I don't even know, dawg. We’re just gonna move on from that. You're gonna get me fined," Adebayo said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Expand Tweet

Al Horford came to the rescue and shoved Adebayo in the back before helping out Tatum. It might have been the reason why the Heat star pushed Horford hard to start Game 5.