Phoenix Suns Injury Report: Game 5 available & injured players for 2023 Playoffs round-1 against LA Clippers (April 25, 2023)

The Phoenix Suns will take the court Tuesday night with a chance to put the LA Clippers away. Looking at their injury report, it looks like they will have their full lineup at their disposal.

At this moment, there is only one player on the injury report for the Phoenix Suns. Backup guard Cameron Payne is probable due to lower back soreness.

With Payne being probable for Tuesday night, it looks like things are a full go for the Suns. This is great news for them, as they have a chance to advance to the second round with a victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since Monty Williams has his full lineup at his disposal, there shouldn't be much changes in regards to his rotation. It also means we'll probably see a regular workload for the star core of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

So far this postseason, Booker has been one of the top performers in all the NBA. Through four games, he is averaging 34.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.8 steals. Paul is also among playoff leaders in assists per game at just under nine.

LA Clippers will be without multiple key players against Phoenix Suns

While the Phoenix Suns are at full strength, the same cannot be said for the LA Clippers. They will be without both of their All-Stars in the possible series finale.

Paul George was injured before the playoffs began, and was hoping to return in round two if the Clippers were able to advance. Kawhi Leonard played the first two games of this series, but was then sidelined after severe knee swelling. Both players are listed as out for Game 5.

With George and Leonard both out, it is on Russell Westbrook to lead the charge for LA. Things might not have worked out with the Lakers, but the former MVP is finding ways to thrive with his new team.

So far this postseason, Westbrook is putting up star-level numbers. So far this series, he is averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists. His numbers are turning heads, but it might not be enough to overcome the firepower the Suns have at their disposal.

Poll : 0 votes