Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will look to maintain their win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The Warriors won their three past games, the most recent being a 131-109 blowout win against the Indiana Pacers. Steph Curry had 42 points, as he made 11 3-pointers. He also had two assists and two rebounds.

The Suns have won three on the trot as well. The most recent win was a 129-115 victory against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Kevin Durant had 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Suns (31-21) are fifth in the West, while the Warriors (24-25) are 11th in the same conference.

The Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. at Chase Center. Fans can watch the game live on ABC. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns injury report for Feb. 10

The Suns could be without Bradley Beal as he is listed as probable in the injury report with a right ankle sprain. Damion Lee continues to be out as he recovers from knee surgery.

Player Status Injury Bradley Beal Probable Right ankle sprain Damion Lee Out Knee surgery

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 10

The Warriors are expected to be just without Chris Paul who is out with a broken left hand. Gary Payton II is expected to be back after missing 16 games with a hamstring injury.

Player Status Injury Chris Paul Out Broken left hand

Here’s a look at the Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 10.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Starting lineups and depth chart

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Bradley Beal Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Grayson Allen SF Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale David Roddy PF Kevin Durant David Roddy Bol Bol C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Udoka Azubuike

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Moses Moody Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II Lester Quinones PF Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos Dario Saric C Draymond Green Dario Saric Kevon Looney

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Key matchups

Steph Curry vs. the Suns defense

Steph Curry was on a tear Thursday as he started the first quarter shooting six of six from the floor. All of Curry’s shots were 3-pointers. If last game was any indication, the two-time MVP has taken it upon himself to carry Golden State to postseason contention.

Phoenix could try to get the ball out of Curry’s hand by double-teaming him. The only problem is that he is great off the ball as well.

If the greatest 3-point shooter ever gets off to a hot start, it could be a long night for the Suns guards. If Klay Thompson joins in on the fun as well, the game could come down to an old-fashioned shootout between two teams with Hall of Fame caliber scorers.

Kevin Durant vs. Draymond Green

There’s no better way to describe Kevin Durant and Draymond Green’s relationship than to call it a love-hate relationship. The two went off against each other as teammates but have since cleared their differences. While the relationship between the two will always be a topic of discussion, their on-court battles are great as well.

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Draymond Green may be past his Defensive Player of the Year days but he is no walkover. This matchup could decide who wins the game Saturday. If Green can contain Durant, Golden State will have a great chance of winning at home after a successful road trip.

