Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will look to maintain their win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The Warriors won their three past games, the most recent being a 131-109 blowout win against the Indiana Pacers. Steph Curry had 42 points, as he made 11 3-pointers. He also had two assists and two rebounds.
The Suns have won three on the trot as well. The most recent win was a 129-115 victory against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Kevin Durant had 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
The Suns (31-21) are fifth in the West, while the Warriors (24-25) are 11th in the same conference.
The Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. at Chase Center. Fans can watch the game live on ABC. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports
Phoenix Suns injury report for Feb. 10
The Suns could be without Bradley Beal as he is listed as probable in the injury report with a right ankle sprain. Damion Lee continues to be out as he recovers from knee surgery.
Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 10
The Warriors are expected to be just without Chris Paul who is out with a broken left hand. Gary Payton II is expected to be back after missing 16 games with a hamstring injury.
Here’s a look at the Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 10.
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Starting lineups and depth chart
Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart
Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Key matchups
Steph Curry vs. the Suns defense
Steph Curry was on a tear Thursday as he started the first quarter shooting six of six from the floor. All of Curry’s shots were 3-pointers. If last game was any indication, the two-time MVP has taken it upon himself to carry Golden State to postseason contention.
Phoenix could try to get the ball out of Curry’s hand by double-teaming him. The only problem is that he is great off the ball as well.
If the greatest 3-point shooter ever gets off to a hot start, it could be a long night for the Suns guards. If Klay Thompson joins in on the fun as well, the game could come down to an old-fashioned shootout between two teams with Hall of Fame caliber scorers.
Kevin Durant vs. Draymond Green
There’s no better way to describe Kevin Durant and Draymond Green’s relationship than to call it a love-hate relationship. The two went off against each other as teammates but have since cleared their differences. While the relationship between the two will always be a topic of discussion, their on-court battles are great as well.
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Draymond Green may be past his Defensive Player of the Year days but he is no walkover. This matchup could decide who wins the game Saturday. If Green can contain Durant, Golden State will have a great chance of winning at home after a successful road trip.
