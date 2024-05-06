"Refs be on that bullshit man": NBA fans in disarray as Anthony Edwards' shocking technical foul rescinded

Anthony Edwards was called for a technical foul after a staredown with Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson late in the third quarter of their 106-99 victory in Game 1. However, upon review, the call was rescinded on Sunday. The decision was deemed questionable by many.

The decision to rescind it created a buzz on Twitter, as fans criticized the league and the refs for being too soft to issue technical fouls.

"Refs be on that bullshit man and I’m sick of it," one fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"When will we see refs being sanctioned for wrong calls?" a fan said.

"The NBA official that made that atrocious call should be suspended immediately," added another fan.

While commenting on the game, Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller expressed his displeasure with the decision, calling it a case of bad officiating. He emphasized that such incidents shouldn't occur in the playoffs:

“Oh, come on, man!… We’re in the 2nd round of the playoffs!”

Expand Tweet

While some fans appreciated the league's decision to rescind the technical foul, others remained critical of the league's officiating inconsistency.

"Rare NBA W," one fan said

"I appreciate the Correctiviness, of this! Guys have that dog in them. I know when I make a shot. I go Pumped Up Style. Very Well," another fan said.

Anthony Edwards' rescinded technical, however, doesn't minimize the intensity of the playoff series. After a thrilling Game 1, Game 2 promises to be another nail-biter.

Anthony Edwards Performance and Postgame Interview After Game 1 Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, by clinching Game 1 on the road. The standout performer of the night was Anthony Edwards who recorded playoff-high 43 points.

Ant-Man didn't hold back during the post-game interview when questioned about the Timberwolves' first appearance in the second round of the playoffs in 20 years. He said:

"That was 20 years ago... I wasn't even born."

Anthony Edwards had a career night, scoring 43 points on 17-of-29 shooting, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. He also became the second player, aged 22 or younger, to score 40+ points in back-to-back playoff games, following the late great Kobe Bryant.