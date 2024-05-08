"S**t hurts": LeBron James makes emotional admission about playoffs loss to reported Lakers HC candidate JJ Redick 

LeBron James gave honest insights about the LA Lakers' playoff loss against the Denver Nuggets on his podcast, which he co-hosts with reporter Lakers' coaching candidate JJ Redick. LA lost the series 4-1 despite putting up a solid fight. It held the lead for 165:24 minutes across the five matchups, roughly 69% of the time, according to "Pick Up Hoop."

However, the Lakers succumbed to poor execution down the stretch in their four losses, giving up massive first-half leads and bowing out as expected. Nobody thought that LeBron and Co. would be a possession or two away from winning games against Denver, but that wound up being the case.

James didn't give much insight in his exit interview but opened up on "Mind The Game's" latest episode after Redick had kicked off the podcast with that question.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have no idea where I am emotionally right now," James said.

The Lakers star admitted that it wasn't an easy challenge going up against Denver in the first round. The Nuggets had swept them last year in the conference finals en route a maiden championship win and were favorites to repeat. However, James recounted the Lakers' missed opportunities, which led to the eventual result.

"Feels like s**t if one play here, one play there, could have made a hell of a difference," James added.

James admitted that the Nuggets were the better team and won the possessions that mattered, canceling the advantage held by the Lakers in most of the games.

"Emotionally I feel like we was right there ... To steal the game, but also at the same time, we weren't and that's why we lost the series, and s**t hurts."

Expand Tweet

JJ Redick remains in contention to coach LeBron James and Lakers next season

The LA Lakers' 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets led to Darvin Ham's firing, leaving the coaching position vacant. JJ Redick's name has been floated alongside veteran coaches like Ty Lue, Kenny Atkinson, Jason Kidd and Mike Budenholzer. Charles Lee is another first-time coach the Lakers have reportedly added to their wishlist.

Kidd has been eliminated from contention after he signed an extension with the Dallas Mavericks. Redick, Lue and Lee remain among the frontrunners. Redick's connections have primarily been referenced because of his links with LeBron James and their new venture.

JJ Redick is also reportedly a candidate for the Charlotte Hornets. He has interviewed for the Toronto Raptors in the past, so there are indications that he wants to try his hands at a coaching job in the league.