"Sleeper pick-up of the offseason" - NBA fans react to Celtics' under the radar move bringing in Chris Boucher & rookie RJ Luis Jr. to deepen rotation

The Boston Celtics have once again made some offseason moves in hopes of properly rebuilding their roster. We've seen key pieces like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis depart from Boston earlier this summer. With that in mind, they now have some room to accommodate new faces.Boston has brought in long-time Toronto Raptors player, Chris Boucher and an undrafted rookie, RJ Luis Jr. This might be due to Boston saving money for someone bigger in the free agency market.Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on the arrival of Boucher and Luis Jr. Here's what some fans said on X.&quot;Boucher might be the sleeper pick-up of the offseason&quot;&quot;Is RJ worth all that?&quot;Here are other fan reactions on X:&quot;Some of Boucher's best games were against the Celtics over the years, no coincidence they thought highly of him. Solid pick up,&quot; one said.&quot;We traded Porzingis for absolutely nothing 😒,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Brad is in the kitchen right now I repeat Brad is in the kitchen,&quot; another said.&quot;The Celtics are tanking ☹️,&quot; another wrote.Looking into Chris Boucher and RJ Luis Jr.'s Celtics deal detailsThe Boston Celtics have brought in two new faces to their roster. Chris Boucher was acquired via free agency, while RJ Luis Jr. was picked up via trade.Looking at Chris Boucher's contract details, Boston offered him a one-year deal worth $3.3 million. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Boucher is expected to play a significant role for Boston this coming season.As for RJ Luis Jr., the rookie was traded for Georges Niang and a couple of draft picks. Somehow, Boston fans feel uneasy with the trade. He's an NBA rookie who went undrafted this year, but was picked up by the Utah Jazz after the draft.While his junior year in college looked promising, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, his numbers could change entirely when playing against NBA players.