"That was a HR matter" - Stephen A. Smtih still cannot believe Celtics let Ime Udoka news leak

Last summer, the Boston Celtics preseason preparations were thrust into uncertainty after the team had suspended coach Ime Udoka due to repeated violations of organizational policy.

Udoka's tenure with the Boston Celtics officially came to an end during the 2023 All-Star break, when the team parted ways with the coach that took them to the 2022 NBA Finals in his rookie year.

On 'Stephen A's World,' ESPN anchor Stephen A Smith reiterated his displeasure with how the Celtics handled Udoka's situation, noting how the entire scenario didn't need to be made public.

"They shouldn't have lost Ime Udoka," Stephen A said. "That was some bull crap. Let me just tell you what it is. That was bulls***. He should still be there. Instead of coaching in Houston.

"As great as Brad Stevens was as a coach, he still couldn't take them to the finals. Ime Udoka did it in year one. And because his unmarried self got loose with somebody that worked in the organization, all of that happened? I'm not condoning it. It was kind of dumb, and I understand."

Stephen A continued.

"The reason I hold the Boston Celtics accountable is how the hell do you let all of that leak out? That was a HR matter. You fire him. Or you keep him. What you don't do is leak it out for the masses to know."

Ime Udoka's suspension opened the door for Joe Mazzulla to take over as the Boston Celtics' new coach. However, the Celtics were unable to replicate their postseason success from the previous season.

Grant Williams praises Ime Udoka

On JJ Redick's 'Old Man & The Three Podcast,' former Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams revealed how Ime Udoka is the best coach he has played for.

“Brad, I would say was a great X’s and O’s coach, who’s a great analytics guy,” Williams said. “He followed that, and he followed the numbers but also did a good job of making sure we drew up a play. He felt like he was directly involved.

"About Ime, I thought he was the best of both worlds. He was not only able to do X’s and O’s, defense and everything like that and has a grit to him that allowed him to relate to players in a personal level that allowed him to challenge them to be the best they could possibly be while also having the respect enough to understand that he doesn’t have to challenge them always. He can lift them up, too. That’s why I think Ime is probably the best one I’ve played for."

As the Boston Celtics head into the 2023-24 season, neither Grant Williams nor Ime Udoka will be part of the organization, as both have moved on to new teams. The Celtics will hope that Joe Mazzulla and his offensive-minded coaching style lead them to a championship ring.

