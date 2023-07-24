"The pretty girl with a bad attitude": Former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas gives a damming verdict about Suns star Bol Bol

It seems that Bol Bol has garnered attention from NBA legend Gilbert Arenas, but unfortunately not for positive reasons. Despite Bol's potential and increased role with the Orlando Magic during the 2022-23 season, Arenas expressed frustration over the big man's underutilization of his talents on the court.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the legend compared Bol to a pretty girl with a bad attitude, implying that his talent becomes meaningless if he consistently underperforms.

“The same thing he brings to every other team — disappointment," Arenas said. "Unstoppable talent, but he ain't using it. Have you ever seen a really beautiful girl? She's beautiful, got a bad attitude, right? She's not attractive no more because of her attitude. Bol Bol is the pretty girl with a bad attitude.”

Can Bol Bol help the Phoenix Suns?

Bol Bol recently signed a one-year contract worth $2.16 million with the Phoenix Suns. Despite seeing a significant improvement in his game last season, the Orlando Magic surprisingly didn't request for his services for next season.

Nevertheless, this is still a great opportunity for Bol considering he'll now be playing alongside Kevin Durant and two other superstars in Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Looking at Bol's stats last season, he averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. Coming into the Suns' lineup, the big man will be providing a much-needed helping hand on defense. Phoenix struggled defensively last season, especially inside the paint.

The Suns are also expected to be a more offensive-oriented team next season with the trio of Beal, Booker, and Durant. With that in mind, bringing in Bol might be a game-changer as he can easily fill the gap on the defensive aspect. As for his contributions on offense, his teammates can easily lob it up to Bol any time thanks to his towering height.

Bol Bol's performance with the Phoenix Suns remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, the team definitely got a great addition to their lineup with Bol by their side. Hopefully, he can stay consistent like he did last season.

