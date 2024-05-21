"We should be voting against Trump" — Jalen Rose ignites black community after Amber Rose opens up on pictures with Trumps

Former NBA player Jalen Rose called upon the black community to vote against Donald Trump in response to Amber Rose endorsing the former U.S. president for the upcoming 2024 elections. The model and TV personality previously posted a photo with the former president and his wife Melania on her Instagram to share her support for the presidential candidate.

"Trump 2024," the model captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a now-deleted comment on the post, Amber highlighted her reasons for the advocacy in response to the backlash following the post with Trump.

"Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I'll ALWAYS put women first. Y'all want biological men in women's sports 🙄 Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE'RE ppl of color. Make your own decision," Amber's now-deleted comment.

Jalen Rose took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Amber's support for Trump and mentioned that the black community should vote against Trump and not just vote for Biden.

"Blacks shouldn't just vote for Biden. We should be voting against Trump. Recognize," Jalen tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Rose warns US-born basketball players

Amid growing overseas talent dominating the NBA, Jalen Rose warned the United States-born basketball players about their future in the league. The former NBA player took to X to highlight the growing competition for players in the NBA and advised American players to work on their craft to maintain their place in the league.

"Dear US born basketball players. Put in that work tirelessly and show discipline otherwise NBA jobs are becoming extinct," Jalen Rose tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Though the NBA still has Americans as the majority of the players, some of the best players in the league are from overseas. Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Joel Embiid (Cameroon) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) won the last six MVP awards. The last U.S.-born player to win the award was James Harden in 2018.

Moreover, the three finalists for the MVP award were international players — Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada) and Luka Doncic (Slovenia). The latest first-overall pick in the NBA draft and the Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama, is also an international addition from France.

The NBA consists of 582 players, of which 144 are international players. This reflects the expansion of the sport on the global stage, with more countries producing elite talent to compete at the highest level. With a significant rise over the years, the influx of international talent has elevated the competition within the NBA.