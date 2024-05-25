"Why they got beef??" - NBA fans react to Scottie Pippen & Giannis Antetokounmpo spotted courtside at Euroleague game in Germany

Fans reacted to seeing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen at a EuroLeague game in Germany. The two basketball icons sat courtside next to each other as they watched Panathinaikos BC take on Fenerbahce Beko in their semifinal game.

Anttokounmpo's season ended abruptly after the Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The star forward wasn't able to play a single game in the series as he was injured and had to watch his team play from the sidelines.

Now that his season is over, he's back in Europe enjoying the intensity of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Competition. He's not alone as Pippen was there to watch competitive basketball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans were surprised to see the two next to each other and had to share their reactions. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Why they got beef?? They didn't even acknowledge each other," one fan said as the two were only sitting and not talking to each other.

Expand Tweet

"Them ni**as didn't even say a word to each other," one fan also noticed that the two didn't talk.

A few fans were surprised to see the two together in one place.

"Random duo," one fan was caught off guard.

Expand Tweet

A few fans trolled the two NBA icons.

"Scottie pippen shaking sitting next to the goat," one fan posted.

"Two legendary first options that led their teams to rings," another fan commented.

It was unexpected to see the two watch a basketball game together. But given that they're huge fans of competitive basketball, seeing them together wasn't as surprising as many thought. And as it turns out, the two did share some words to each other.

Also read: WATCH: Scottie Pippen's overzealous reaction as LeBron James fails to block his son's shot

Giannis Antetokounmpo invites Scottie Pippen to watch the finals in Greece

The EuroLeague final is set as Panathinaikos BC advances and will play against Real Madrid. Giannis not only came to support the Greek team but also cheered for his brother, Kostas. The Bucks star expressed his excitement for his brother and the Greek team.

"I was very happy that my brother's team won, I hope he can lift it!" Giannis said. "I was more stressed than him. I hope on Sunday he does everything he can to help his team. Either he puts in 25 points or two.

The Greek Freak also shared that he invited Scottie Pippen to watch the final game in Greece to experience a different kind of intensity from the fans.

"I told Pippen that what he saw was nothing! To come and see a final in Greece."

Expand Tweet

The final game will be on Sunday.

Also read: "Maybe shut your mouth": Fans question Scottie Pippen's cryptic post amid anti-Michael Jordan 'No Bull Tour"