“Why tf did he play in the All-Star game?”: NBA fans baffled amid reports of LeBron James missing marquee game against Warriors

LeBron James has been ruled out of the LA Lakers' game on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors due to an ankle injury, according to reports. This means he will miss the highly anticipated matchup against his long-time rival, Stephen Curry, in their first game after the All-Star break.

Games between LeBron James and Curry are always highly anticipated, as both players are considered among the best in the league even years after their duels in the NBA Finals.

In their last matchup, James led the Lakers to victory with a triple-double, scoring 36 points, grabbing 20 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists. Curry also had a strong showing with 46 points, but the Lakers ultimately prevailed in double overtime, 145-144.

Fans questioned why James was able to participate in the All-Star game but could not play against the Warriors. James also missed the Lakers’ previous game against the Utah Jazz.

"Why tf did he play in the All-Star Game?" - a fan posted

LeBron James expected to miss more games due to his injury until after the All-Star break, having previously informed reporters about it. He mentioned that he would undergo treatment for his injured ankle.

The game against Golden State will mark James' eighth missed game this season.

The Lakers, currently in ninth place in the Western Conference with a record of 30-26, still have work to do to secure a playoff spot. The bottom half of the Western Conference playoff picture is competitive, so the Lakers will need to maintain strong performances after the break to improve their standing.

Their upcoming schedule is challenging, with games against tough opponents such as the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James' 2024 All-Star Game performance one of the worst in his career

LeBron James was limited to just 14 minutes of playing time in the 2024 All-Star Game due to his ankle issues. The Western Conference All-Stars suffered a blowout loss against the Eastern Conference All-Stars, with a final score of 211-186.

In his 20th All-Star Game appearance, LeBron James played only 14 minutes, marking the second-lowest playing time in his All-Star career. Despite his limited minutes, he managed to contribute eight points, four rebounds, and three assists, shooting 4-of-10 from the field.

James recorded his lowest point total in an All-Star Game in 2021, when Team LeBron defeated Team Durant, 170-150. He played for 13 minutes during that game, scoring four points while also tallying four assists and two rebounds.

James scored the most points in the 2012 All-Star Game, totaling 36 points. His highest-scoring performance in the last 10 years occurred in 2015, when he scored 32 points.