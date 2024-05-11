OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Preview - May 11, 2024 | Game 3, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the third game of their best-of-seven series, with the series tied 1-1. Dallas won Game 2 119-110 on Thursday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 11.

The Thunder hold a 90-84 all-time advantage in the regular season and a 15-10 lead in the playoffs. The Mavs bounced back after a disappointing Game 1 to stamp their authority in Game 2. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for OKC.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 3 of the OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Western Conference second-round series is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ABC. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (+130) vs. Mavericks (-155)

Spread: Thunder (+3) vs. Mavericks (-3)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o218.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u218.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Thunder lost a game for the first time in the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Thursday. Game 3 will be a good judge of OKC’s inexperienced squad and how it deals with failures. While SGA was his usual self in Game 2, he didn’t find enough help. The Thunder’s 3-point shooting let them down, as they made just 10 of their 30 attempts. Chet Holmgren had a quiet night as well with 11 points.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks shut down all their doubters with a dominant performance on Thursday. Kyrie Irving had an off night, but Doncic found enough help from the other starters and the bench. Mid-season acquisition P.J Washington had 29 points and made seven 3s. Tim Hardaway Jr. was great off of the bench with 17 points in just 18:42 minutes.

From here on, the ask for Dallas is simple. It needs to defend home court, while the Thunder will be desperate for a win in the next two games.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Thunder continue to be injury free in the playoffs. OKC coach Mark Daigneault should start:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG: Josh Giddey SF: Luguentz Dort PF: Jalen Williams C: Chet Holmgren

The Thunder’s key substitutes should be Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins.

The Mavericks haven’t been so lucky, as they will be without Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic is questionable with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. However, given the importance of the game, he should play. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Chet Holmgren has an over/under of 15.5 points. Expect the 2024 Rookie of the Year runner-up to come back strong after a disappointing Game 2. Holmgren should score over 15.5 points on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving has an over/under of 22.5 points. After just nine points in Game 2, expect Irving to score over 22.5 points in Game 3.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavericks are 3-point favorites at home. Dallas showed a lot of fight to get a win on the road after a lackluster showing in Game 1. The Mavs’ good play should continue in this one and they should cover the spread for a win. This could be another high-scoring game with the team total going past 218.5 points.