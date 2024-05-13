OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Preview - May 13, 2024 | Game 4, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Monday. This will be the fourth game of their best-of-seven series, with Dallas leading the series 2-1. The Mavs won Game 3 105-101 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 13.

The Thunder hold a 90-84 all-time advantage in the regular season and a 15-11 lead in the playoffs. Dallas won Game 3 at home behind P.J. Washington’s 27 points. The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 points and 10 rebounds.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 4 of the OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Western Conference second-round series is scheduled for Monday, May 13, at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-105) vs. Mavericks (-115)

Spread: Thunder (+1) vs. Mavericks (-1)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o213.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u213.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Thunder have now lost two straight in their second-round series. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tried his best Saturday with 31 points, the rest of the starters combined for just 46 points. The Canadian star needs more help from his supporting cast if OKC is to win Game 4 on the road to tie the series 2-2.

For the second straight game Saturday, P.J. Washington led the Mavs in points. With a 2-1 lead, the great news for Dallas is that its stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving haven’t played their best and it is probably coming soon.

While the Mavs need to contain SGA’s scoring, if they can handicap the rest of the OKC offense, Shai might end up with too much to do with too little help.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Thunder didn’t report any injuries. OKC coach Mark Daigneault should start:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG: Josh Giddey SF: Luguentz Dort PF: Jalen Williams C: Chet Holmgren

The Thunder’s key substitutes should be Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins.

The Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic is day-to-day with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness; however, he should play. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Chet Holmgren has an over/under of 14.5 points. After two lackluster games, expect Holmgren to bounce back with more than 14.5 points.

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 28.5 points. Expect the Slovenian guard to come out aggressive as Dallas tries to get a 3-1 advantage over its opponents. Doncic should end the game with more than 28.5 points.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavericks are favored by the slightest of margins to win at home. While OKC is expected to put up a fight, the team’s inexperience at this level seems to have caught up. SGA should have a good game but the Mavs should get the win, with the team total going past 213.5 points.