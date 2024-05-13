OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (May 13) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks is one of two games on the NBA slate for Monday night. Coming off a nail-biting win in the previous matchup, Luka Doncic and company have a chance to take a commanding lead on their home floor.

The Thunder entered this series as the higher seed, but currently find themselves down 2-1 to the Mavs. They won Game 1 in convincing fashion, but have failed to pick up another victory since.

Things went down to the wire in Saturday's Game 3 matchup, but Dallas managed to hang on and win. They were led by a strong performance from P.J. Washington, as he erupted for a team-high 27 points. For the Thunder, MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notched 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports

OKC Thunder injury report for Game 4

One thing that the OKC Thunder have going for them heading into Game 4 is that they will be at full strength. They have no players listed on the injury report as they get ready to take on the Mavs.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Game 4

As for the Dallas Mavericks, they have a trio of players on their injury report for Game 4. The most notable being Luka Doncic. He is currently listed as questionable due to a knee sprain and ankle soreness.

Aside from Doncic, Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) have both been ruled out.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Even though there has been great debate about Josh Giddey's minutes in this series, the Thunder are expected to stick with their main starting lineup. That being the five-man unit of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Here is a look at the depth chart for the Western Conference's top seed this season:

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Adam Flagler SG Josh Giddey Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters III SF Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins PF Jalen Williams Gordon Hayward Kenrich Williams Ousmane Dieng C Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Mike Muscala Bismack Biyombo

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Even though Luka Doncic is on the injury report, it's fair to assume he'll be suiting up for Game 4 against the Thunder. Seeing that they've won the last two games, Jason Kidd isn't expected to change his starting lineup. Dallas has been rolling out an opening unit of Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Here is a snapshot of the Mavericks' depth chart:

PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch Game 4

For those looking to tune into OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks, it will be aired on national television. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcasted on TNT. This game will take place after Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.