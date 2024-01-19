Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports for January 19 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers will have their second of three season meetings against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Philly blew away Orlando 112-92 in their first encounter and will be trying to stay unbeaten against them. Joel Embiid, who is coming off a monster performance against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, is expected to lead the 76ers again.

The Magic are 1-4 in their last five games and have struggled with injuries, particularly that of emerging forward Franz Wagner. There’s no rest for the weary, though, as up ahead is no less than Embiid, the reigning MVP and the in-form Sixers. Paolo Banchero has been playing at an All-Star level but he will need his teammates to step up.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia is not entirely healthy but as long as it has Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, it will be favored on the road against Orlando. After a perfect three-game homestand, the Sixers will be looking to extend their winning streak away from their home fans.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic injury reports for January 19, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers injury report Jan. 19

Four key players are on the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury list. Mo Bamba (knee inflammation), Robert Covington (knee inflammation) and De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine stress response) have been ruled out. Jaden Springer, meanwhile, is questionable due to right ankle tendonitis.

Expand Tweet

Out of the four, Melton has the biggest role to play for the 76ers. He is part of the starting unit and the team’s best perimeter defender.

Player Status Injury Mo Bamba Out Right knee inflammation Robert Covington Out Left knee inflammation De'Anthony Melton Out Lumbar spine stress response Jaden Springer Questionable Right ankle tendinitis

Orlando Magic injury report for Jan. 19

The Orlando Magic’s injury list isn’t as lengthy as that of their opponents but they are missing a big part of their lineup. Franz Wagner remains out due to a right ankle sprain. He will miss his eighth straight game on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Garry Harris will not play for the Magic as well due to a right calf contusion.

Player Status Injury Gary Harris Out Right calf strain Franz Wagner Out Right ankle sprain

Philadelphia 76ers injury report: When will De’Anthony Melton, Mo Bamba and Robert Covington return?

De’Anthony Melton has been in and out of the lineup since the start of 2024 due to a back injury. After he sat out against the Rockets on Monday, Sixers coach Nick Nurse told the media that Melton would be out for at least another week.

If Melton sits out the next three games, he could be back on Jan. 25 versus the Indiana Pacers.

Mo Bamba is considered day-to-day due to a right knee inflammation. He will miss Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, which will be his third straight game on the sidelines. Bamba’s next opportunity to play will be against the Hornets on Saturday.

Robert Covington has already sat out Philly's previous seven games and will not join the Sixers on the road where two more games await. Covington's team has not given a definite timeline for his return.

Orlando Magic injury report: When will Gary Harris and Franz Wagner return?

Gary Harris’ right calf strain will force him to sit out the 76ers game, his eighth straight on the sidelines. Harris is expected to sit out for at least another week. He could return for the Orlando Magic on Jan. 26 versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Like Harris, Franz Wagner will be out for the eighth straight game as well. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said that he is progressing well but has not given a definite answer for the German basketball star’s return.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!