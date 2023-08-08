The NBA days of the super team and Big 3s in the league seem to be fading. The time of the duos is taking over. The talent across the league is deeper than ever.

Bleacher Report recently released a list of their own top five duos in the NBA. The Suns topped the list. The rest of their top five included the top stars from the Lakers, Bucks, Mavs and Nuggets.

It brought about some heated debate on social media, as most of these lists do. Let’s take a look at our own list of the top five duos in the NBA.

NBA's Top 5 Duos

No. 5 - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Brown just signed the then-record largest extension in NBA history. Tatum will likely make even more when he signs an even bigger extension next offseason. The two players are genuine All Stars and have made All NBA.

Brown and Tatum have led the Celtics to the conference finals in four of the last six playoffs. They took Boston to the 2022 Finals. This duo has no titles but have kept the Celtics atop the Eastern conference since they arrived. Both seem to still be ascending with room to grow.

No. 4 - Anthony Davis and LeBron James, LA Lakers

James is entering his 21st year and will turn 39 this season. He proved he can still compete at the highest level and was one of the best players still as the Lakers made the conference finals.

Anthony Davis is now the richest man in the league after signing a massive extension. He will need to lead the Lakers again to lighten the load for James. These two form a dynamic pick-and-roll and have insane size. They both also can score from anywhere on the floor despite their size and can defend anyone on the floor.

No. 3 - Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas re-signed Irving to keep their duo intact. He is one of the best, if not the best, ball handler in the league. He can finish at the time and hit jumpers like few can in the league.

Doncic is even better one-on-one. He can score from anywhere on the floor. He has the size to overpower any guard. He has shown he can drain buckets from as well. These two will try to build chemistry together but are some of the best offensive players in the league.

No. 2 - Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Durant is one of the best scorers of all time. He can get his shot off against anyone with his height. He has incredible handles and is still one of the purest scorers in NBA history, even as he ages in the league.

Booker has ascended to the top tier in the league. He is a pure scorer and ultra competitor. He and Durant carried the Suns with 40-point games during the playoffs. These two will now have a whole season to build chemistry and carry the Suns to title glory.

No. 1 - Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Jokic was crowned as the best player in the world this summer. These two led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title. Jokic can score on anyone, and he can dish it off and destroy any double team.

Murray proved himself to be an elite player as a go-to scorer. He is one of the best second options in the league. These two also run a pick-and-roll that seems unstoppable at times.

