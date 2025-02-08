What happened to P.J. Washington? Latest injury update for Mavericks forward after exit vs Rockets (Feb. 8)

P.J. Washington has gone off injured after just over a quarter of action on his return to the starting lineup and the Dallas Mavericks cannot seem to catch a break. While most of the tension surrounding the team is their own making, with the controversial Luka Doncic trade, their injury luck shows no signs of improvement either with key player and fan favorite Washington going down injured during their game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Having only returned to the team against the Rockets after a three-game absence after welcoming his second child, P.J. Washington went down with a sprained right ankle after playing only 16 minutes in the game. The forward, averaging 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 stocks (blocks plus steals), has been one of the most consistent performers for the team all season.

The Mavericks have announced that the forward will miss the rest of the game. Official sources are expected to provide further updates only after the game concludes.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A preliminary assessment that rules out any ligament tears or breaks to the ankle is a positive report for all concerned Mavericks fans. Still, the extent of the sprain and action that Washington may miss is unclear.

P.J. Washington's injury is likely to be a short-term absence per reports

Ankle injuries are common yet concerning affairs in the world of basketball. However, P.J. Washington going down on his return to action in a new small forward role for the team was bound to be concerning for a Mavericks team lacking youth and athleticism in its present form.

Preliminary reports indicate that there is neither a tear nor a break in the ankle, and they also hint at a swift return for the forward pivotal to the Mavericks' lineup under Jason Kidd. Per Underdog Support, Washington will be "rescued," with further updates regarding the time the forward could miss after the match between the two hopefuls in the Western Conference playoffs.

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks are currently the 8th seed in the West. After announcing their intent to contend immediately, Dallas would be set on securing one of the guaranteed Playoff Spots in the West. If P.J. Washington is set to miss a lot of time, this could prove to be a tough ask for an already thin frontcourt rotation that is missing Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell due to injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.