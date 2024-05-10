Why is Mitchell Robinson not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at Knicks center's condition for Game 3 (May 10)

The New York Knicks' injury woes deepened, as Mitchell Robinson was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The team announced that Robinson suffered a stress injury to his left ankle and will be sidelined for at least six to eight weeks.

Chronic ankle issues have hampered Knicks center Mitchell Robinson throughout the playoffs. Mitchell, a mainstay for New York's defense, battled a limp throughout their second-round series opener against the Pacers, which the Knicks won 121-117. That came after he underwent surgery on the same ankle in early December.

Since then, Mitchell Robinson's availability has been inconsistent, with a recent sprain sustained during the first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers further limiting his playing time.

After experiencing discomfort following Tuesday's practice, tests revealed a stress injury in his left ankle, according to a league source. Surgery won't be necessary for Robinson at this point. Instead, he will focus on a rehabilitation program.

How does Mitchell Robinson being out of rotation fare for New York Knicks?

The loss of Mitchell Robinson to a stress injury piles further pressure on the Knicks' already depleted frontcourt.

Isaiah Hartenstein, who assumed the starting center role when Robinson first went down in December, will be thrust back into the spotlight. Precious Achiuwa, previously relied upon during Robinson's absences, will once again serve as the backup center.

His season began as a breakout, positioning him for potential All-Defensive honors. He led the league in every offensive rebounding category, establishing himself as a force on the boards and a defensive anchor.

His rim protection and pick-and-roll defense were instrumental in shaping the Knicks' defensive identity. Opposing guards struggled to penetrate due to Mitchell's presence, and his dominance on the glass fueled the Knicks' league-leading offensive rebounding attack.

New York Knicks front court hampered even further with OG Anunoby's injury

Knicks forward OG Anunoby's injury woes struck again in the closing minutes of New York's Game 2 win against the Indiana Pacers. He went down late in the third quarter attempting a fast-break layup.

As he planted his leg for the shot, he appeared to be in immediate pain. Teammate Jalen Brunson was forced to foul an Indiana player to stop the play and allow a hobbled Anunoby to exit the game and head to the locker room.

Anunoby's injury in Game 2 against the Pacers is a double blow for the Knicks. Not only did he leave the game in pain after attempting a layup late in the third quarter, but he was also New York's leading scorer at the time with a playoff career-high 28 points.

It adds to the Knicks' injury woes, as Anunoby had been averaging a hefty 46 minutes per game in the four contests leading up to Game 2. According to ESPN, this's the most he's played in a four-game stretch.