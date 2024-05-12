Why is OG Anunoby not playing today against Indiana Pacers? Latest injury update amid Game 4 absence (May 12)

OG Anunoby remains out for the New York Knicks in their 2024 NBA Playoffs conference semis against the Indiana Pacers. He missed the last game with a left hamstring injury. That will be the case for Sunday's Game 4. It's a tough blow for the shorthanded Knicks, who already were without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Anunoby's absence impacts the team because of his two-way presence. He's arguably the most versatile defender on the team and a reliable option on offense. The Knicks losing Game 3 111-106 proved they missed the former Raptors forward's services, especially against the Pacers' frontline of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner, who combined for 47 points and 17 rebounds.

What happened to OG Anunoby?

Anunoby suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 2's 130-121 win. He was in the middle of his best 2024 playoffs game, tallying 28 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes, shooting 10 of 19, including 4 of 7 from 3. However, he pulled his left hamstring in a transition scoring opportunity in the third quarter.

Anunoby limped off the floor and never returned. He has been on the sidelines since. The Knicks managed to win Game 2 but lost Game 3 on the road in his absence.

OG Anunoby injury update: Insider gives latest report on Knicks forward

OG Anunoby could be out for an extended period with his left hamstring injury. The Knicks forward is getting treatment on his left hamstring but hasn't progressed enough to return for Game 5. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on Anunoby's return timeline.

The NBA insider said a Game 6 return could be possible because of an extended break, but it remains to be seen how Anunoby reacts to the treatment. Hamstring injuries can be tricky. If rushed, it could result in a long-term issue.

The Knicks have shown they can hold the Pacers off with a shorthanded roster in Game 3. Game 4 was also too close, so it won't be surprising to see them take precautions with Anunoby's injury.

OG Anunoby 2024 NBA Playoffs stats

OG Anunoby's regular season form translated into the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He improved his averages a shade, producing 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds, shooting on 50/40/62 splits. He also averaged 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals, proving his stock as the best two-player on the Knicks roster. Alec Burks and Miles McBride could play extended minutes in Anunoby's absence.